NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-beauty skincare brand Purito Seoul has strengthened its global brand strategy by appointing actress Natalia Dyer as its first global muse. The move marks the brand's first official ambassador partnership and is widely seen as a strategic step toward more clearly defining its global identity.

The brand explained that Natalia Dyer's natural and authentic image closely aligns with the skincare philosophy pursued by Purito Seoul.

Inside Purito Seoul’s Decision to Cast Natalia Dyer as Its Global Face

As global interest in Korean skincare continues to rise, attention has increasingly turned to both Dyer's personal skincare routine and Purito Seoul's low-irritation, high-performance products. The brand's emphasis on minimizing skin stress while focusing on essential care is seen as resonating with her lifestyle, creating a natural sense of alignment.

Purito Seoul has grown organically across markets, without being confined to one, earning recognition for its product efficacy through genuine consumer reviews from global audiences. Key products such as the Centella Serum Unscented, Bamboo Panthenol Cream, and Oat in Calming Gel Cream have driven the brand's growth. More recently, the launch of the Retinol Retinal 2000 NAD+ Serum reflects the brand's continued focus on efficacy-driven formulations.

Building on this brand muse appointment, Purito Seoul plans to increase its global awareness while accelerating revenue growth through its distribution network spanning more than 90 countries.

A company representative stated, "Purito Seoul is a brand that looks beyond passing trends to focus on fundamentals. Through ongoing branding campaigns, we aim to consistently communicate our message and achieve sustainable growth. As a leading K-beauty brand, we will continue to share the positive image of 'Seoul' with global audiences through our products."

SOURCE Purito Seoul