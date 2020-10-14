Inside Quantum Technology Europe Virtual Conference Looks to the Future of Quantum Computing, Networking, Sensors and Cryptography, October 26-30, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DR Holdings today announced details regarding the second annual edition of Inside Quantum Technology Europe, the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensors, and quantum technology.

Following its 2019 European debut in The Hague, this year's Inside Quantum Technology event will be Europe's largest online quantum technology event, featuring five days of presentations that will run for 4 hours daily, with archived sessions available to all registrants through the end of November.

Launching on October 26 with exhibitor presentations and virtual networking, each day is vertically focused on Quantum Computing (10/27), Quantum Computing Software and Applications (10/28), Quantum Communications (10/29), and Quantum Sensors, Quantum Policy and Quantum Investments (10/30).

In addition to sessions led by leaders from the worlds of research, academia, finance, pharma and technology, Inside Quantum Technology Europe features presentations from top executives and technologists at the industry's pioneering companies, including QuTech, D-Wave, QC Ware, Cambridge Quantum Computing and Riverlane.

Further, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about quantum initiatives from innovators at the world's leading corporations, including:

Robert Sutor – VP, IBM Quantum Ecosystem Development, IBM Research

– VP, IBM Quantum Ecosystem Development, Bettina Heim – Senior Software Engineering, Microsoft

– Senior Software Engineering, Ravi Pillarisetty – Senior Research Scientist, Intel

– Senior Research Scientist, Philip Makotyn – Senior Quantum Marketing Manager, Honeywell

Taro Shimada – Corporate VP and Chief Digital Officer, Toshiba

– Corporate VP and Chief Digital Officer, William Zeng – Head of Quantum Research, Goldman Sachs

"We've come a long way since we held the first ever quantum technology conference in Boston two years ago, and as quantum development continues at a rapid pace our event will focus on insight from end-users, technology firms and policy makers that are making quantum technology a reality," said Lawrence Gasman, President of Inside Quantum Technology. "And as the conference features speakers from European multinationals and European-based quantum startups, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about quantum development on a global scale."

Inside Quantum Technology Europe conference session topics include:

Inside Quantum Technology forecasts of quantum computing, software, applications, sensors, QKD and PQC markets

Emerging technologies and companies in quantum computing

Evolution of operating systems for quantum computers

User experiences: Financial services, aerospace, automotive pharma, chemicals

Evolution of the Quantum Internet

Applications and use cases for quantum communications

Quantum sensor evolution

Quantum policy in Europe

VCs and the quantum sector in Europe

For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology Europe, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship and exhibition options, please visit https://europe.iqtevent.com.

About 3DR Holdings

3DR Holdings is a technology media organization with website, research and international trade show interests in the fields of 3D Printing and Quantum Technology. For more information, please visit https://3drholdings.com.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Founded by Lawrence Gasman and Alan Meckler, Inside Quantum Technology is the first company entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to arranging conferences and publishing articles of critical importance to the quantum technology sector, the company's consulting group, provides published reports on important revenue opportunities in quantum technology including quantum computer markets and software, quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography, quantum sensors, and on important verticals such as the military, the financial sector, big pharma, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com.

