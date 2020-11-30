Inside the December/January Issue of AARP The Magazine

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Davis shares her incredible journey to hope and happiness, and previews her upcoming Netflix film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Dr. Sunjay Gupta helps us navigate mental wellness during this unprecedented time. James Taylor, Alice Cooper, Jann Wenner, Jane Pauley and others share personal tales about John Lennon. Plus, inspiring stories of rebounding from hard times, all in this emotionally packed edition of AARP The Magazine.

In this issue:

(PRNewsfoto/AARP)

Cover Story: Viola Davis

As an Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actress, Viola Davis has been widely recognized as a gifted artist, but at the end of the day, she prides herself on using her platform, living for her family and sharing her wisdom. In the December/January issue of AARP The Magazine, the How to Get Away with Murder star sheds the many layers of Hollywood glamour, and offers a rare look into her personal life.

Sunjay Gupta, M.D.

American neurosurgeon and medical reporter, Sunjay Gupta, M.D., returns to AARP The Magazine to discuss the newest learnings about how COVID-19 affects brain function. He also shares his five-point plan to protect your brain from decline, including tips on how to maintain personal connection in a socially distanced world, eating for resiliency, getting exercise, sleeping soundly and more.

Tina Turner

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll reflects on her health, karma and forgiveness. Revealing a side of her little seen by her fans, Tina shares how overcoming health issues gave her a renewed outlook on everyday life; how to heal from within; and why cherishing yourself is so important.

Being a Woman in America

AARP The Magazine asked five sets of mothers, daughters and granddaughters to talk about how being a woman has changed in their families and in America since the rise of the modern feminist movement 50 years ago. Their stories are simultaneously shocking, loving and hopeful.

The Comeback, Italian-Style

86-year-old Hollywood icon Sophia Loren talks about her recent life, now that she has returned from retirement with her highly anticipated Netflix film, The Life Ahead, directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti.

Tony Hawk

"Nobody my age has this career." The skateboarding pioneer is now in his fifties – and has no plans to slow down.

The John Lennon We Knew

Forty years after his death, famous fans and friends recount the moment they learned of his killing, and share their favorite memories of music icon John Lennon.

Bouncing Back

In the depths of the 2010 recession, a Whirlpool factory in Indiana closed its doors, putting some 1,200 people out of work, many of them over 50. But something amazing happened: colleges, governments, non-profits and others came together to help. Long-time New York Times business reporter Stephen Greenhouse shows how 10 years later, so many of the workers landed on their feet and have good jobs again. A story of hope and direction for these times.

My History/Karen Collins

Folk artist Karen Collins tells ATM about how she is teaching a new generation about African-American history through visual art. The retired teacher is the creator of the African American Miniature Museum.

A Place to Change Minds: 2021 Purpose Prize

AARP Purpose Prize honors America's movers and shakers who give back, tackle major societal challenges, and work to create a better future. This year, the AARP Purpose Prize is presenting five $50k Awards awards, plus a special award to actress Glenn Close, for her efforts to help emotionally struggling high schoolers have a safe place to share and heal.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

https://www.aarp.org

