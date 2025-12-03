JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed Los Angeles artist Dave Tourjé, a leading figure of California's post-surf, skate, and punk art movement, to expand his national profile and amplify the resurgence of authentic West Coast creativity.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southern California's unique blend of surf, skate, and street culture gains global recognition, multidisciplinary artist Dave Tourjé stands at the center of the movement. His work, rooted in the raw energy of the region's early punk and subculture scenes, bridges the gap between rebellious street aesthetics and sophisticated fine art, defining a pivotal chapter in West Coast creative history.

Multidisciplinary artist Dave Tourjé

The influential artist and cultural figure was signed by JOTO PR Disruptors™ because his career perfectly reflects the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing authentic, category-defining innovators. Tourjé's work provides a crucial throughline from the concrete drainage ditches and backyard pools of 1970s Los Angeles to the walls of contemporary galleries and museums.

"Dave Tourjé is the embodiment of creative disruption," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist of JOTO PR Disruptors™. "His work tells the story of California's artistic rebellion becoming a global cultural movement. He hasn't just documented the culture; he has actively shaped it."

The partnership will use the agency's unique Anti-PR® strategy to elevate Tourjé's narrative in art, culture, and lifestyle media. The campaign will highlight his role as a founder of the California Locos art collective and as a champion of the multicultural, defiant spirit that defines SoCal's creative legacy, ensuring its story is told authentically as it reaches institutional and international stages.

From his multicultural roots in Northeast LA to his formal training, Tourjé's art synthesizes the forces that shaped a generation. As museums and global brands look to capture this rebellious spirit, Tourjé's voice becomes essential to understanding its origins.

"Authenticity is a currency that can't be faked, and Dave's work is the gold standard," Helms continued. "He represents the artists who lived the culture, not just observed it. We're here to make sure the world understands the difference between the genuine article and a manufactured trend."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About Dave Tourjé

Dave Tourjé is a Los Angeles-based multidisciplined creative, and cultural advocate whose work reflects California's surf-skate-punk roots and the evolution of urban fine art. As the founder of the California Locos art collective and co-founder of the Chouinard Foundation, he is a pivotal figure in bridging underground subcultures with the fine art world. His work is featured in prominent museum collections, recognizing his role in defining Southern California's creative identity. Learn more at davetourje.com

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR