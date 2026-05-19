New temporary exhibit at Alcatraz East Crime Museum explores the Murdaugh Murders, which rocked South Carolina and continues to make waves nationwide

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Murdaugh's murder conviction has been overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court, and with renewed attention on the case, Alcatraz East Crime Museum is opening a new temporary exhibit examining the infamous true crime story that stunned the nation.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

The exhibit, titled "Inside the Murdaugh Murders: Reporting a Southern Scandal," will debut June 5, 2026, and remain on display through June 2029. It explores not only the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, but also the extensive financial crimes and corruption uncovered during the investigation.

"This story reflects the intersection of legacy, influence, and accountability in a way that resonates far beyond South Carolina," said Ally Mills, artifacts and programs manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. "It also underscores the role of investigative journalism in uncovering corruption and bringing attention to the misdeeds of individuals often seen as untouchable."

This exhibit centers on former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, whose murder conviction was recently overturned after he was serving two life sentences for the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. In addition to the murder case, the exhibit examines the victims impacted by Murdaugh's financial crimes, for which he is currently serving a 40-year federal sentence.

To bring this story to life, the museum collaborated with award-winning journalist Mandy Matney, creator and host of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast. First released in 2021, the podcast brought widespread public attention to the Murdaugh family saga and became a major force in uncovering details of cases surrounding the Murdaugh family. The exhibit, opening June 5, 2026, highlights the impact of investigative reporting while exploring themes of institutional power, corruption, influence, and accountability.

A few of the artifacts included in the exhibit are:

Maggie Murdaugh's Golf Cart

Murdaugh Murders Podcast Microphones

Microphones Murdaugh Family Bible

"This case draws in audiences because the core issues of the case extend far past one community and reflect broader societal ideas," Mills said. "We are pleased to provide guests with the opportunity to explore the story in greater depth and engage with the artifacts connected to the case."

Alex Murdaugh's murder trial was in 2023 and lasted six weeks. After the jury deliberated for just three hours, they found him guilty. The South Carolina Supreme Court reviewed the case following allegations of jury tampering. On May 13th, the court unanimously voted to overturn the conviction, citing "shocking jury interference."

The museum features over 100 exhibits and interactives, as well as four temporary exhibit spaces, showcasing many famous items, including Al Capone's rosary, Ted Bundy's dental molds, and Charles Manson's acoustic guitar. This top museum is open daily at 10 am. The last tickets are sold 60 minutes before closing. These interactive experiences are available for an additional fee for birthday parties, school groups, scouts, team building, or other special events. To get a discounted rate for groups of 15 or more, complete the online form and allow up to 72 hours for confirmation. For more information about tickets, discounts, temporary exhibits, and all the museum has to offer, visit the website: https://www.alcatrazeast.com.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum has updated its board of crime experts, which includes Derwin Bradley, a retired master police officer; James R. Knight, a crime writer; Robin Maynard, a certified crime scene investigator in Florida; Derek Newport, a law enforcement veteran who worked for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 20 years; and Judge Belvin Perry, Jr., who presided over the notorious case against Casey Anthony, among others.

About Alcatraz East

Alcatraz East is the most arresting crime museum in the United States. Guests of all ages can embark on a unique journey through the history of American crime, crime-solving, and the justice system. Through interactive exhibits and original artifacts, Alcatraz East is an entertaining and educational experience for all ages - so much fun it's a crime! This family attraction is at The Island's entrance, 2757 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN. The last ticket is sold 60 minutes before closing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alcatrazeast.com.

SOURCE Alcatraz East Crime Museum