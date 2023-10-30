Insider information: Kojamo has signed a new EUR 425 million term loan

News provided by

Kojamo Oyj

30 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

HELSINKI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc has signed a new EUR 425 million term loan facility agreement linked to its sustainability targets together with five relationship banks. The loan is secured and has a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. The loan will be used for the refinancing of company's existing indebtedness as well as for the group's general financing needs. The margin of the credit facility is linked to Kojamo's key sustainability targets.

"I am very pleased to continue working with our key relationship banks. The new financing arrangement covers our financing needs for next year," says CFO Erik Hjelt.

The mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners for the credit agreement are Nordea Bank Abp (coordinator), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (coordinator) and Danske Bank A/S. OP Corporate Bank plc acted as a mandated lead arranger and Swedbank AB (publ) as a lead arranger.

For more information, please contact

Erik Hjelt, CFO, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3225 

Niina Saarto, Director, Treasury & Investor Relations, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3283

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

SOURCE Kojamo Oyj

