Insider One, the Leading Agentic AI Platform Powering Autonomous, End-to-End Customer Engagement, Acquires Bluecore

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider One, the leading Agentic Customer Engagement Platform, today announced its acquisition of Bluecore, a leading retail martech unicorn serving more than 400 US enterprise brands, including ALO Yoga, J.Crew, Sephora, Bloomingdale's, The North Face, Ralph Lauren, QVC, and Michael Kors. The acquisition will complement Insider One's position as the most complete agentic platform for autonomous, end-to-end customer engagement.

"Insider One sits at the core of how the world's leading brands engage their customers. Our platform doesn't layer AI onto marketing – it is the execution layer. Decision ownership has shifted from humans to intelligent systems that think, decide, and act in real time. With the acquisition of Bluecore, we further strengthen our data infrastructure edge to make autonomous customer engagement possible at enterprise scale," said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider One.

Insider One has built a new operating model for marketing and customer engagement, in which intelligent systems and agents not only inform decisions but also execute them. Beyond AI decisioning, our AI plans, creates, executes, and optimizes end-to-end customer engagement autonomously. Marketing and customer engagement teams define the outcomes they want to achieve, and AI determines the optimal path to reach them. The quality and precision of autonomous customer engagement to reach these outcomes requires a robust infrastructure and data ownership.

Insider One operates on a closed-loop architecture: a native CDP with real-time data unification, identity resolution, rich contextual graphs, and journey orchestration across 12+ native channels, where every outcome feeds directly back into the intelligence layer. Unlike standalone or composable CDPs, Insider One continuously enriches its data with real-time feedback from customer engagement, creating a self-reinforcing intelligence loop that sharpens every subsequent decision, with zero gap between insight and action, and removes the need for campaigns entirely.

Through Agent One™, Insider One's suite of purpose-built agents, brands can engage customers in real time, generating rich intent and preference signals from every interaction to continuously enrich customer profiles, strengthening performance, and creating a compounding advantage.

Bluecore's proprietary identification graph, the Transparent ID Network, delivers powerful identity coverage for enterprise retailers, processing over 10 billion daily shopper events, to fuel its machine learning models and algorithms purpose-built for retail and commerce.

With this acquisition, Insider One delivers the most complete infrastructure to power autonomous customer engagement at scale that enterprise brands can trust.

"Insider One's product is unlike anything I've seen in this industry. They are five years ahead of where the market is going. They have built the exact infrastructure our identification and behavioral data is built to power," said Fayez Mohamood, Co-Founder and CEO at Bluecore.

The acquisition further strengthens Insider One's growing global footprint. It accelerates its expansion across North America, as Bluecore serves more than 400 enterprise brands, including ALO Yoga, J.Crew, Sephora, Bloomingdale's, The North Face, Ralph Lauren, QVC, and Michael Kors.

About Insider One

Insider One is the leading Agentic Customer Engagement Platform, enabling brands to deliver autonomous, end-to-end customer engagement and AI-driven growth.

Insider One is the only platform that brings together a native Customer Data Platform (CDP), journey orchestration across the broadest set of channels, purpose-built agents, advanced personalization, and AI, trusted by over 2,000 customers, including Samsung, L'Oréal, Unilever, Allianz, ING Group, Toyota, Singapore Airlines, and GAP.

Insider One has built a new operating model for marketing and customer engagement, where intelligent systems and agents do not just inform decisions; they execute them. Beyond AI decisioning, our AI plans, creates, executes, and optimizes the end-to-end customer journey autonomously. Marketing and customer engagement teams define the outcomes they want to achieve, and AI determines the optimal path to reach them, continuously ingesting and interpreting live signals to identify the next best action in real time, and orchestrating engagement across every channel, moment, and interaction.

At its core, Insider One operates on a closed-loop architecture where data, decisioning, and execution exist within one system, with every outcome feeding directly back into the intelligence layer, enabling real-time learning with no gap between insight and action, removing the need for campaigns completely.

Through Agent One™, its suite of purpose-built agents, brands can engage customers in real time, generating rich intent and preference signals from every interaction to continuously enrich customer profiles and strengthen performance, creating a compounding advantage.

Loved by customers and recognized by analysts, Insider One is consistently ranked as a leader by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 in key categories, including: AI, Personalization, Cross-Channel Marketing, Customer Data, and more. Accolades include:

Today, Insider One is powered by more than 1,500 team members representing 50+ nationalities across 30+ offices. The company is woman-founded and predominantly women-owned, with 70% of senior executive roles held by women.

Through initiatives such as SheCodes, SheLeads, Young Engineers Club, and 100 Cities, 100 Projects, Insider One continues to expand its global impact, creating opportunities and advancing inclusion, education, and equity for future generations.

About Bluecore:

Bluecore is an Insider One company.

Bluecore's retail marketing technology creates personalized shopping experiences across all consumer-facing digital channels, transforming anonymous shoppers into known customers along the way.

Bluecore's unified platform helps retailers unify, activate, and orchestrate customer data to drive intelligent, revenue-generating experiences across every touchpoint. Its shopper identification technology rapidly converts anonymous traffic into known customers, using its Transparent ID Network, real-time product insights, and predictive automation to guide each shopper along a personalized path to purchase across email, SMS, mobile, site, and paid media.

More than 400 leading retailers, including ALO Yoga, J.Crew, Sephora, Bloomingdale's, The North Face, Ralph Lauren, QVC, and Michael Kors, trust Bluecore to accelerate profitable growth. Learn more at bluecore.com.

SOURCE Insider One