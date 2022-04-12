InsideTracker Adds Computational Biology, Genomics Trailblazer, Dr. Eran Segal, to Scientific Advisory Board

Grows machine learning, AI, computational biology expertise with esteemed expert in microbiome, nutrition, genetics, gene regulation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today announced the addition of Dr. Eran Segal, professor of computational biology at Weizmann Institute of Science, to its scientific advisory board. Segal will be taking a hands-on role in helping the company further apply machine learning and artificial intelligence to the pursuit of human optimization and longevity.

Since earning a PhD in computer science from Stanford University under a Fulbright Scholarship in 2004, Segal has published more than 190 peer-reviewed articles on topics that include continuous blood glucose monitoring, microbiome, genetics and personalized nutrition.

"We value the wealth of knowledge Eran brings to our scientific advisory board, both in computational biology and in its specific application to the research and development of personalized health and wellness protocols," said Dr. Gil Blander, chief scientific officer and co-founder, InsideTracker. "As InsideTracker pursues its mission of creating the ultimate human optimization platform, machine learning and AI will play an ever-increasing role in generating effective, personalized recommendations for the individual."

"Over the past 15 years, Gil and the team at InsideTracker have amassed the largest database of blood biometric, DNA and fitness tracker data from healthy humans and applied technology to turn it into actionable, science-backed insights," said Segal. "More impressively, they've ignited a consumer fire for the field of personalized health and wellness that makes leveraging emerging machine learning and computational biology technology all the more essential to scaling this vital knowledge to all those looking to improve their healthspan."

Segal joined Blander on a recent episode of InsideTracker's popular Longevity by Design podcast to discuss the value of personalized nutrition, how data contributes to the knowledge of personalized food responses and the relationship between food and longevity. The episode is available now online and via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast streaming platforms.

As a member of the InsideTracker scientific advisory board, Segal joins notable academics and subject-matter experts that include Dr. Ali Torkamani, Dr. David Sinclair, Dr. David Katz, Dr. Jeffrey Blumberg, Dr. Lenny Guarante and Dr. Roger Fielding.

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed papers in Scientific Reports and Current Developments in Nutrition.

