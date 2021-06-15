InsideTracker Collaborates With "Fittest Man on Earth," Rich Froning, to Create Ultimate Blood-Based Action Plan for Strength, Recovery, Resilience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading ultra-personalized performance system, today launched the Limited Edition InsideTracker x Rich Froning Panel, created in collaboration with the eight-time CrossFit Games Champion and four-time "Fittest Man on Earth," testing up to 33 blood biomarkers focused specifically on strength, recovery and resilience.

Together with Froning, the science team at InsideTracker identified biomarkers like testosterone, cortisol, creatine kinase (a marker of physical stress and muscle breakdown) and HbA1c/fasting blood glucose (markers of how efficiently the body processes glucose), then prioritized the science-backed interventions that would have the greatest positive impact on those markers. This means customers don't just get an inside look at health and wellness, they get a simple-to-follow, daily plan delivered right to their mobile device, including tips for nutrition, activity and recovery, hyper-customized to their own biomarkers and daily activity as tracked by their Garmin or Fitbit device.

"I am constantly pushing my body to its limit while walking the fine line between improvement and overtraining that gets even more narrow as we age," Froning said. "With the team at InsideTracker, we created the ultimate panel of the exact blood biomarkers that matter most to me."

Since its launch in 2009, InsideTracker has quickly become an invaluable addition to the training regimen of many who make fitness a sport. "When I was introduced to InsideTracker, I immediately saw its value and the potential to optimize my health using the latest science in bloodwork and genomics, which are the foundations of the new wave in precision medicine. I am now both a client and an investor," Eric Roza, CrossFit CEO, said.

"I'm a long-time strength and endurance athlete myself, so sitting down with Rich to create a panel that is scientifically valid and directly addresses his needs as an elite athlete gave me the confidence of knowing we were creating something that will help athletes like me, too," Jimmy Kennedy, InsideTracker senior scientist and CF-L1 trainer, said.

The Limited Edition InsideTracker x Rich Froning Panel ($259) is available now at insidetracker.com/froning-panel. Users simply purchase the panel, then visit a local Quest lab for the blood draw (mobile blood draw available for an additional charge). The results are delivered about five days later, along with a personalized Action Plan to impact the biomarkers that matter most through lifestyle interventions like nutrition and activity.

About InsideTracker

InsideTracker is the leading ultra-personalized performance system that analyzes data from your blood, DNA, lifestyle and fitness tracker to help you optimize your body and reach your health and wellness goals. InsideTracker's patented algorithm and expert system transforms the body's biomarker data into knowledge, insights and customized action plans of science-backed nutrition, fitness and lifestyle recommendations. Founded in 2009 by leading scientists in aging, genetics, and biometric data from MIT, Tufts and Harvard, InsideTracker's mission is to improve the healthspan of people everywhere so they can enjoy longer, healthier lives - adding life to their years and years to their life.

