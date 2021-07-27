InsideTracker Launches "Longevity by Design: How to Live a Longer, Healthier Life," Shares Wisdom from Leading Experts in Longevity, Healthspan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, today launched "Longevity by Design: How to Live a Longer, Healthier Life," a podcast series co-hosted by internationally recognized longevity expert, co-founder and chief science officer of InsideTracker, Dr. Gil Blander.

Longevity by Design features experts in longevity research exploring the latest breakthroughs, along with actionable tips helping listeners add years to their life and life to their years.

Season One features experts including Dr. Danica Chen discussing the challenges of aging research, the role of STEM cells in aging and why the elderly are more prone to COVID; Dr. David Katz sharing the endless benefits of healthy living; and Dr. Aubrey de Grey exploring the importance of the damage repair approach and its impact on longevity. Also slated for release in Season One is an episode with Dr. David Sinclair, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging and chair of InsideTracker's scientific advisory board.

"InsideTracker exists to help people live healthier, longer lives by making science accessible and actionable," Blander said. "The 'Longevity by Design' podcast is a natural extension of our mission to educate and empower people seeking to improve their healthspan by uncovering what science can teach us about the lifestyle interventions that quantifiably move us closer to that goal."

About the Hosts:

Gil Blander, PhD is internationally recognized for his research in the basic biology of aging and for translating his discoveries into new ways of detecting and preventing age-related conditions. He received a PhD in biology from the Weizmann Institute of Science and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at MIT. He's been featured in CNN Money, The New York Times, Forbes, The Financial Times and The Boston Globe. As founder and chief scientific officer of InsideTracker, Blander leads a team of experts in biology, data science, nutrition and exercise physiology.

Ashley Reaver, MS, RD, CSSD is a Certified Sports Dietitian and InsideTracker's lead nutrition scientist. She received her undergraduate degree in Nutritional Sciences and Dietetics from Cornell University and her graduate degree in Nutrition Science and Policy from Tufts University. Reaver is a lecturer in nutrition and dietetics at UC Berkeley.

"Longevity by Design" is available now on all leading podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts , Spotify and on the web at insidetracker.com/longevitybydesign .

About InsideTracker

Founded in 2009 by top scientists from acclaimed universities in the fields of aging, genetics and biology, InsideTracker is a truly personalized nutrition and performance system. InsideTracker's mission is to help people add years to their lives and life to their years by optimizing their bodies from the inside out. By analyzing the body's data from blood, DNA and fitness trackers, InsideTracker gives a crystal-clear picture of what's going on inside, along with a science-backed action plan for improving your health and becoming your best self. Read our peer-reviewed paper in Scientific Reports.

