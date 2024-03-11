Insight Assurance Attains HITRUST Authorized External Assessor Designation

Certified External Assessor to Expand Services with HITRUST Framework Offerings

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Assurance, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, proudly announces its recent designation as a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor. This significant accomplishment underscores Insight Assurance's commitment to delivering comprehensive cybersecurity and compliance solutions to its clients.

HITRUST is a leading organization in information risk management and cybersecurity, and the Authorized External Assessor designation allows Insight Assurance to conduct third-party reviews for clients undergoing the HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) assessment process.

Jesus Jimenez, Co-founder of Insight Assurance, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement, stating, "Becoming HITRUST Authorized External Assessors aligns seamlessly with our commitment to guiding businesses through the intricacies of compliance. This designation enhances our ability to support organizations in achieving and maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture."

Insight Assurance will be integrating HITRUST services into its existing offerings, which include compliance assessments for frameworks/standards such as SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, GDPR/CCPA, CSA STAR, Risk Assessments (NIST CsF), Penetration Testing, and more.

Cameron Youngblood, Vice President of Sales at Insight Assurance, stated, "This designation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing holistic cybersecurity solutions. By adding HITRUST services to our portfolio, we enhance our capability to assist organizations in navigating the evolving landscape of information risk management."

About Insight Assurance:

Insight Assurance is a leading provider of compliance and cybersecurity services, specializing in guiding businesses through the complex landscape of compliance and regulatory requirements and cybersecurity challenges. With a mission to empower organizations with robust security postures, Insight Assurance offers a range of services, including compliance assessments, risk management, and cybersecurity consulting.

About HITRUST:

HITRUST, also known as the Health Information Trust Alliance, is a global organization that collaborates with healthcare, business, technology, and information security leaders to develop and establish a comprehensive framework for safeguarding sensitive information. The HITRUST CSF is widely adopted across industries to manage risk and improve information protection practices.

SOURCE Insight Assurance