Insight Global Doubles Down on Early-Career Technical Talent with New Solutions Associate Program

New 24-month consulting development program combines mentorship, customer engagement, and technical training to prepare a new generation of AI-native consultants

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international talent and consulting company, today announced the launch of its new Solutions Associate Program, a strategic investment in developing the next generation of technical consulting leaders amid growing demand for AI, cloud, data, and digital transformation expertise. As organizations rapidly adopt AI, companies are increasingly seeking talent that brings both a technical foundation and a native fluency in emerging AI tools, platforms, and ways of working.

Welcome day for the 2026 Solutions Associates.

Designed for recent graduates with engineering and technology backgrounds who have learned in AI-enabled environments, the 24-month accelerated development program combines rigorous technical training, mentorship, and hands-on customer experience to prepare associates to solve complex business challenges in a modern consulting environment. The inaugural cohort includes top-performing talent from leading universities, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Georgia, and Kennesaw State University.

The Solutions Associate Program is part of Insight Global's broader investment in its consulting capabilities and technical expertise across high-growth solution areas.

This announcement comes at a time when many companies are scaling back entry-level hiring in favor of more experienced talent. Insight Global believes long-term growth is built by identifying high-potential people early, investing heavily in their development, and creating opportunities for them to grow into future leaders. The Solutions Associate Program is designed with the same people-first philosophy that helped Insight Global scale its business organically into a global talent and consulting company.

"We fundamentally believe in a culture of development where anything is possible when people are given the right support and opportunity," said Cillian Maher, President of Insight Global's Consulting division. "We've built our business by investing in great people, helping them master their craft, and empowering them to innovate and grow. We're bringing that same philosophy to Consulting by developing exceptional early-career talent into the next generation of technical consulting leaders while staying true to who we are as a company — one that cares deeply about its people and exists to be the light to the world around us."

"We've built an environment where ambitious, early-career technical talent can fast-track their growth, gain real-world experience, and develop into independent solutions architects faster than they would in a traditional career path," said Sydnie Pedersen, Solutions Associate Program Manager.

Through Insight Global University, the company's award-winning training and development organization, associates will complete a structured series of training programs focused on customer engagement, solution scoping, proposal development, technical solutioning, negotiation, and delivery execution while collaborating directly with senior architects and consulting experts.

The program is intentionally designed to develop consultants who can bridge deep technical expertise with business outcomes — an increasingly critical skill set as organizations continue to navigate adoption and transformation. Associates will gain exposure across several high-demand consulting domains, including Data & AI, Cloud, Customer Experience, Custom & Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering.

"Our customers are looking for partners that can help them with their AI readiness and their Agentic Enablement. Whether helping with their Cloud Infrastructure, Data Engineering, or Custom Agent Build and Deployment, it's the talented engineers and associates behind the work that power it all," said Chief Revenue Officer Sam Kaufman. "The future of our business is investing in hungry and eager talent that wants to help our customers go further, faster."

By investing in AI-native talent today, Insight Global is accelerating its ability to deliver the next wave of AI-enabled services to customers. For more information about Insight Global and career opportunities within its Consulting division, visit its website.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an international talent and consulting company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global