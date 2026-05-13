Insight Global Invests in Renewable Energy Through New Solar Partnership

The company's first direct clean energy initiative marks its continued commitment to sustainability and community impact.

RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international talent and consulting company, announced today it has made investments in renewable energy with the installation of a rooftop solar energy system in Richmond, Virginia. The project has been operational since early spring of this year and is Insight Global's first direct clean energy initiative in the company's overall climate strategy.

The new installation features 210 solar panels to power daily operations in Richmond, Virginia.

The installation includes a 112.89-kilowatt solar array made up of 210 panels, expected to generate approximately 156,647 kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity annually. The energy will be used to help power Insight Global's day-to-day operations at the Monument Consulting office, an Insight Global subsidiary located on Summit Avenue.

"We're making this investment because it's the right move for our business and the right move for the future," said Jenny Sabo, Senior Vice President of Communications, Benefits, & ESG. "Our partnership with Cherry Street Energy allows us to step into renewable energy in a way that's both operationally smart and financially sound."

Insight Global operates primarily in leased office spaces, which traditionally can limit control over building infrastructure. Through a strong partnership with the building's owner, who is also the founder of Monument Consulting, the company was able to move forward with this meaningful investment.

"As IG increased our attention on sustainability and solutions, I realized I had a unique opportunity to support the company through my ownership of Monument Consulting's office building and the ability to evaluate solar energy generation from our rooftop," said Matt Aprahamian, Founder of Monument Consulting. "We are implementing a solution that will have a significant impact on our organization and our communities."

This solar energy system was financed and installed in partnership with Atlanta-based power provider Cherry Street Energy, who entered into a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Insight Global.

"We welcome Insight Global into our distributed power network," said Michael Chanin, founder and CEO of Cherry Street Energy. "Whether it's schools, manufacturers, the World's Busiest Airport, or one of the largest talent and consulting companies in the U.S., our platform helps customers control energy market variability with reliable, affordable electricity."

As Insight Global continues to advance its own sustainability initiatives, the company also partners with customers to deliver talent and consulting solutions that support their environmental goals. Examples of this consulting work include:

Partnering with large, multi-site retailers to reduce waste and environmental impact tied to operational disruptions while protecting business continuity and controlling costs.

Rethinking packaging for consumer technology companies by building dedicated packaging design engineering teams that deliver a premium customer experience while advancing sustainability objectives.

Supporting a major telecom company's Regulated Waste Management (RWM) program to strengthen environmental compliance and reduce operational risk across installation yards and field operations. These efforts have successfully diverted thousands of regulated materials from improper disposal, helping keep harmful waste out of landfills and local ecosystems.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is an international talent and consulting company that delivers business outcomes in an ever-changing world. We obsess over solving problems and building solutions that move our customers further, faster.

With access to top talent in more than 50 countries, our tech-enabled recruiters can build teams quickly. Our technical experts across Cloud, AI, Data, Enterprise Operations, and Applied Engineering deliver solutions tailored to each customer's needs. As those needs evolve, so do we.

As we evolve, though, we stay true to our purpose: to develop our people personally, professionally, and financially so they can be the light to the world around them. It shows up in everything we do, from investing in our people to delivering results for our customers to making a meaningful impact in our communities.

SOURCE Insight Global