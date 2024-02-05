Insight Global Opens Philippines-Based Training Center to Meet U.S. Healthcare Staffing Needs

The "Grit Academy" trains, upskills, and prepares nurses for careers in U.S.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, an international staffing company, celebrated the opening of the company's Manila-based "Grit Academy," a world-class education facility training nurses to operate independently and productively in U.S. hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Bert Bean, CEO, cuts ribbon on new facility in opening ceremony in Manila, Philippines.

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the company's CEO, Bert Bean, Insight Global Health clients, top Philippines-based hospitals and universities, the undersecretary of the Division of Migrant Workers (DMW), and more to recognize the academy's impact and mission. Those in attendance also welcomed the fourth class of nurses to go through the academy's program—the largest class to date.

The first of its kind 13,000 square foot training facility in Manila, Philippines uses highly technical simulation labs with the use of high-fidelity mannequins, conference rooms for didactic training, computer labs for self-paced modules, and more to ensure the nurses' transition and employment in the US is successful.

"We've carefully curated equipment and technology to set our nurses up for success," said Insight Global Health President, Jessica Calzaretta, on a recent interview with CNN Philippines. "We're the only company in Southeast Asia making this specific simulation technology available to nurses.

"Our nurses practice with the exact tools, down to the facemask they'll be using the hospitals they'll be practicing in, so on day one of their new career in the United States, they feel confident and have a seamless transition."

The academy's four-month International Transition to Practice Program not only provides education, upskilling, and training for global nurses to prepare them for their career, but it also assists them as they relocate to the U.S. by providing support around travel plans, housing, and transitioning to a new country, and community assimilation. The academy also supports spouses and family members relocating to the U.S. by connecting them with job opportunities.

The program currently has more than 400 enrollees and has successfully relocated 41 Grit Academy graduates to the United States to begin their careers in the U.S. healthcare system.

The Grit Academy is partnered with Multicare Health System, a Tacoma, Washington based not-for-profit health care organization with 12 hospitals across the Pacific Northwest. Graduates of the academy's program will enter the healthcare system as a registered nurses when they relocate to the United States.

The name of the academy is inspired by Insight Global's commitment to developing professionals and leaders who have "grit"—a passion, perseverance, and strength of character—that they bring to the work they do.

