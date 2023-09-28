Insight Partners Announces ScaleUp: AI Conference on October 27th in New York City

Insight Partners

28 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Second Conference Dedicated to AI Brings Preeminent Industry Leaders to the Stage

Over 1,200 AI executives from around the world have already signed up to attend the 2023 ScaleUp: AI Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week global software investor Insight Partners announced its second ScaleUp conference dedicated to AI, ScaleUp: AI on October 27th in New York City. Following the success of ScaleUp: AI in 2022, which brought more than 1,700 industry-leading attendees together from over 50 countries, this year's conference, with more than 1,200 attendees already registered, is set to be bigger than ever.

Presented by Insight Partners and supported by leading global exchange NYSE and technology titan AWS, alongside AI leaders from the Insight Partners portfolio, ScaleUp: AI is a premier gathering tailored for entrepreneurs, implementers, investors, and executives seeking to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving AI industry. With notable speakers from industry-leading organizations such as Adobe, Jasper, Goldman Sachs, Google, and IBM, among others, this event is specifically curated for executives in finance, cybersecurity, CPG, healthcare, and various other sectors.

Some confirmed speakers so far include:

  • Ely Greenfield, CTO of Digital Media at Adobe
  • Naveen Rao, VP of Generative AI at Databricks
  • Lila Tretikov, Corporate VP & Deputy CTO at Microsoft
  • Kyle Daigle, COO at GitHub
  • Shane Orlicl, President of Jasper AI
  • Margo Argenti, CIO at Goldman Sachs
  • Hui Wang, VP of Data Science and Machine Learning at PayPal

The conference will offer insightful sessions addressing critical topics, including but not limited to:

  • Unlocking value with AI
  • Responsible AI scaling and ethical design
  • AI's transformative role in cybersecurity and risk mitigation
  • Collaboration and workforce transformation
  • How AI is transforming specific industries
  • Lessons from AI pioneers and insights for the future

Participating Partners to date:

  • AWS
  • NYSE
  • 6Sense
  • A.Team
  • Abnormal Security
  • AIVF
  • CommandBar
  • Deci
  • FeatureSpace
  • Jit
  • Pathlight
  • Privacera
  • Slim.ai
  • Tonic
  • Valence
  • Weights & Biases
  • Workato
  • Writer

And our network partners:

  • Riviera Partners
  • T200

About ScaleUp Series
The ScaleUp Series — which features topics like AI, healthcare, and cybersecurity — is designed to guide and influence leaders, decision makers, and doers who are ready to soar, with the support of the software industry's trusted ScaleUp partner, Insight Partners. Learn more at scaleup.events.

About Insight Partners
Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

