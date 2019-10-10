Insight Partners Launches Faces of Change Executive Leadership Academy to Drive Diversity, Inclusion and Excellence in the Software Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm, today announced the launch of its Faces of Change Executive Leadership Academy which will invest in software leaders to help further a culture of diversity and inclusion. Insight Partners will provide executives from its portfolio with resources, network and coaching to support development, leadership and advancement of female and minority employees.

The program was formalized after the overwhelming success of Insight Partners' first Faces of Change Summit held in New York City on August 1, 2019. This year's summit focused on female leadership and was structured to help more than 300 attendees understand how to build a culture that encourages females to thrive within the software sector. Participants heard from inspirational business leaders about strategies for managing their own career in the C-suite and boardroom, and uncovered best practices for hiring, training and scaling with diversity in mind. Insight Partners' investment in the Faces of Change Executive Leadership Academy builds on this foundation and ensures female executives have the support to succeed.

"For more than two decades Insight Partners has been at the forefront of the software industry, championing its growth and supporting leading technology companies with the financing and operational best practices needed for unparalleled scale," Insight Managing Director Hilary Gosher said. "We believe that diversity and inclusion is a critical factor for success, and we are reinforcing our commitment to re-shape the software industry's composition with the launch of the Faces of Change Executive Leadership Academy."

The Faces of Change Executive Leadership Academy will provide five scholarship recipients annually with the resources needed to access the boardroom ensuring that company governance fosters the type of software leaders needed to build an inclusive culture for future generations.

"We are immensely proud of the industry shaping technologies that our portfolio companies create, and we feel it is our obligation to continue to help these leaders build a sustainable, healthy and scalable ecosystem," Insight Managing Director Deven Parekh said, "Knowing the caliber of female leadership already in our portfolio network we are excited to help them excel in the boardroom."

Executives selected for the program will receive;

A scholarship to the Aspiring Director Program which helps female leaders build their brand and gain a deeper understanding of the C-Suite and Board of Directors' imperatives. Program benefits, delivered by The Athena Alliance, an exclusive community of top women leaders, include; one-to-one coaching, power networks, board opportunities, invite-only events and curated executive resources.

Access to the Insight Mentoring Program which provides recipients with strategic leadership training by Insight executives drawing upon the industry best practices extracted from 25 years of investment and operational support in high growth software companies.

Opportunity to participate in Faces of Change diversity and inclusion events.

Networking and ongoing Alumni benefits with other Faces of Change recipients.

