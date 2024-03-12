Insight Partners Launches Second Enterprise Accelerator Program: IGNITE Enterprise Accelerator (IEA)

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software investor Insight Partners today announces its second Enterprise Accelerator Program, IGNITE Enterprise Accelerator (IEA) and call for applicants. The program, spearheaded by the IGNITE team, aims to empower enterprise technology executives and their teams to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, gain insights from esteemed academics and investment experts, engage with innovative founders, and foster a diverse network within the software industry.

Part of Insight Partners' many offerings for its global portfolio of over 500 leading software companies, Insight IGNITE brings 2500+ enterprise tech executives access to our investment and market perspectives, founders across all stages, and a network of peers driving digital change. The IEA, spanning a duration of six months, offers a cohort-based experience tailored for enterprise leaders dedicated to staying ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of innovation. This year, the program will feature four distinct tracks: Cybersecurity, Data & AI, Infrastructure & Dev Ecosystem, and Digital Experience, catering to a wide range of technological interests and priorities.

"This has been a fabulous program. My team has really gotten a ton of value engaging in the technology ecosystem beyond Dawn Foods, and the experience has sparked curiosity on levels unimaginable," said Bob Howland, CDO at Dawn Foods.

"Insight Partners is committed to partnering with enterprise technology and business leaders to nurture innovation by sharing perspectives from the cutting edge of the startup ecosystem," said Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Through the IEA program, we aim to provide participants with a ringside seat to the way technology is reshaping the modern workplace by connecting them with peer executives, thought leaders, amazing founders and builders to share insights, mentorship opportunities, and the tools and knowledge to compete in a dynamic environment."

Key highlights of the upcoming IEA program include:

Enterprise Tech Briefings : Curated sessions covering in-depth modules across the four topic tracks, designed to delve into pertinent technological trends and leadership strategies.

: Curated sessions covering in-depth modules across the four topic tracks, designed to delve into pertinent technological trends and leadership strategies. 1:1 Meetings with Founders & Industry Leaders: Opportunities for participants to address their technology challenges by engaging with renowned founders and executives.

Opportunities for participants to address their technology challenges by engaging with renowned founders and executives. Market Trends, Insights, and Research: Access to proprietary market research, industry insights, and emerging technology trends to inform strategic decision-making.

Access to proprietary market research, industry insights, and emerging technology trends to inform strategic decision-making. Community Events & Networking: Invitations to exclusive Insight Partners events and networking sessions, facilitating connections with peers and industry experts.

The inaugural class of 2023 attracted over 550 participants from more than 75 global enterprises, including notable names such as Reckitt, Dawn Foods, and Zurich Insurance, among others.

From Chief Information Officers seeking to nominate a rising star within their organization to enterprise technology executives seeking clarity amidst the evolving landscape, the next IEA cohort presents an opportunity to accelerate an enterprise organization's growth and innovation.

For more information and to apply for the IEA program, visit our website.

About Insight Partners:

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2023, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

