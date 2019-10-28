Insight Partners Opens First International Office in Israel, Strengthening the Firms Focus on Software in the Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm, today announced the opening of its first international office in Tel Aviv, home to one of the highest concentrations of high-tech companies in the world. As one of the most reputable and prolific software investors globally, the firm has applied its fine tuned, data driven approach to support the growth of more than 300 companies. By opening its doors, Insight Partners is making it easier for Israel's visionary leaders and innovative entrepreneurs to access the world's best software scale-up insights and operational expertise.

Established Experience Investing in Israel

With more $700M USD invested and more than 15 active investments in some of the country's top companies, including application security solution Checkmarx, award winning app developer Lightricks, management software leader Monday.com and digital adoption platform WalkMe, Insight Partners has a long history of investment in the region. The firm is a proven scale-up partner, working alongside investment companies to achieve more than 40 IPOs to date, including an investment in Israeli success story Wix after leading their Series D in 2011, and supporting them through to IPO.

"As growth investors, we are excited about the opportunity to build a deeper presence in Israel, one of the most advanced tech ecosystems with a thriving R&D community," Insight Partners' founder Jeff Horing said. "As one of the first software growth equity investors we leverage our decades of experience in the sector, and our ability to invest from early to late stage, to support the growth and international expansion of innovation centers around the world. We are committed to bringing our software expertise to Israel's vibrant, innovative environment, and partnering with the next generation of category winners."

Straight-forward Investment Approach to Drive Transparency

Insight's approach is straightforward, and results driven. Insight is a team of software experts who invest in growth and upon investment commit to a partnership relationship, with more than 50 in-house growth operators available to support a company as it scales. These dedicated experts and resources provide entrepreneurs and executives with the tools for success.

"We have companies that we invested in their Series A and supported them through to IPO, and it is this ability to be a true partner with game changing companies at every step of their journey that gets us up every day," Senior Associate in Tel Aviv Daniel Aronovitz said. "We've had the privilege to work alongside executives who've shaped industries, and because of this we are committed to bringing transparency to the fundraising process in Israel. By delivering straightforward and direct feedback on interest level and presenting clean terms when extending offers, we hope to best support the next generation of tech leaders coming out of Israel."

More information on Insight Partners' growth software portfolio companies can be found here.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow @insightpartners on Twitter.

