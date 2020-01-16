Insight TV Taps Amagi for OTT Distribution in the U.S., U.K., Spain and Indonesia

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that Insight TV, the world's leading 4K UHD broadcaster, has transitioned its three newly launched OTT channels – Insight TV Lifestyle, InWonder, and InTrouble to Amagi cloud platform. All three channels are currently delivered to STIRR platform in the U.S., with InTrouble being delivered to the U.K., and Insight TV Lifestyle to Spain on Samsung TV Plus platform. Additionally, Insight TV Lifestyle is also delivered to the Oona TV platform in Indonesia.

Amagi deployed CLOUDPORT, its award-winning cloud playout platform, to create the linear OTT channels and distribute them to Free Ad Supported platforms/Connected TVs such as STIRR and Samsung TV Plus.

"Choosing Amagi as our back-end cloud technology provider has brought about a remarkable ease to our operations, reducing overall costs and effort," said Rian Bester, CEO, Insight TV. "Their solutions are already pre-integrated with STIRR, Samsung TV Plus and other leading platforms. This has made the transition to Amagi quick and hassle-free."

Hosted on a AWS public cloud infrastructure, Amagi CLOUDPORT packs in advanced features such as automated scheduling, dynamic graphics, live controls, 4K UHD playout, and 24x7 monitoring. It also has unmatched flexibility to support multiple distribution platforms, catering to their unique and individual requirements.

"Amagi is widely accepted by leading OTT platforms/devices across the world – both subscription-based and free ad-supported models. It makes Amagi a very attractive and obvious choice for content owners and digital networks to distribute their content to multiple platforms, across regions," said Srini, co-founder, Amagi. "We are excited to be the technology partner of Insight TV, and enable them to reach streaming audiences in their growth markets."

Amagi manages 250+ channels, with deployments in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, IMG, MGM, Tastemade, PeopleTV, ShortsTV, PBS America, Viacom18, Quest TV, Zee TV, and more. Also, the company recently launched a state-of-the-art cloud MCR facility in New Delhi with a capability to monitor up to 1,000 channels .

For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi (www amagi.com):

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

About Insight TV:

Insight TV is a global content creator and TV channel. Specializing in adventurous content about trending communities told through global influencers, all of Insight TV's content is filmed in vivid 4K UHD HDR. Insight TV reaches millions of homes across the world, and can be viewed anywhere and on any device via insight.tv and is available in 44 different countries via linear channels.

www.insight.tv

Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube

Amagi Contact:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: sanjay@amagi.com

Insight TV Contact:

Charlotte Van Bochove

Global Communications Manager

Email: charlotte.van.bochove@insight.tv

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.