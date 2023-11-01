Insightly Launches Partner Program to Support Customer Ecosystem, Create New Revenue for Businesses

Insightly

01 Nov, 2023, 15:09 ET

CRM leader helps agencies, systems integrators, and consultants enable CRM, marketing automation capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insightly, the modern, affordable CRM teams love, is announcing the launch of the Insightly Partner Program to help build a more connected ecosystem that supports sales cycles and drives new revenue opportunities for digital marketing agencies, system integrators, IT & business consultants, and more. Built with professional service providers in mind, the program helps connect more businesses to the solutions and support that deliver CRM and marketing automation for customers with an opportunity to build new revenue streams.

"Insightly is committed to supporting the complete customer journey with a unified CRM platform that helps businesses manage their customer program more effectively," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly. "The Insightly Partner Program now makes it easy for integration firms to provide services, earn commissions, and help their clients grow. As some companies in our space are retracting these types of opportunities, Insightly's ease of use, flexibility, and value price point bring modern CRM and Marketing Automation capabilities to firms wanting to offer them to their clients and create a new revenue stream for their business."

"Partnering with Insightly has been a pivotal move for my business and has resulted in measurable results," said Amy Payne, founder of Lasting Order, a business organization firm and Insightly Partner. "Many companies come to me with their customer data in multiple locations or spreadsheets or after failing to implement a CRM on their own. Insightly CRM provides my clients and me with the best flexibility to customize it to meet their unique needs - and through this program, I can now help my clients while also improving my own revenue stream. It's truly a win-win."

Insightly supports sales and customers beyond its comprehensive Insightly CRM capabilities, including integrating with Insightly Marketing, Insightly Service, and AppConnect, a low-code/no-code integration application. The offerings were purpose-built to create a streamlined customer experience to help businesses align their customer-facing teams around real-time customer data and eliminate the need for expensive system integrations.

Through the Insightly Partner Program, businesses like Lasting Order can:

  • Expand their scale: almost no fixed costs are involved, and partners earn generous commissions when they refer paying customers at a rate designed for them.
  • Expand their reach: results in more services to offer, more content created for the business partner, more customers referring their products to peers, and agencies pitching their product to clients they normally wouldn't reach
  • Expand their credibility: supports marketing and sales strategies with high-quality content and recommendations for influencer buyers

For more information or to experience the benefits of Insightly's unified platform, visit https://www.insightly.com/. To learn more about the Insightly Partnership Program, click here.

About Insightly
Insightly is the modern, affordable CRM that teams love. It's easy to use, simple to customize, and scales with companies as they grow, solving common pain points that legacy CRMs can't. Powerful in any vertical, Insightly CRM customers can add companion products for marketing automation, customer service, and integrations in the same platform. Insightly is trusted by more than a million users worldwide. For more information, visit insightly.com.

SOURCE Insightly

