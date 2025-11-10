InsightMath California is Approved by the California Department of Education

Built on neuroscience, InsightMath California empowers all students to deeply understand math and grow as confident problem solvers

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education , the leader in neuroscience-driven math education, today announced that its comprehensive core curriculum, InsightMath California , has been approved by the California Department of Education (CDE) for Kindergarten through Grade 6.

InsightMath California is the first K–6 comprehensive math curriculum built explicitly on how the brain learns best and helps all students make deep conceptual sense of mathematics. This approval confirms the program's alignment with the California Common Core State Standards for Mathematics (CA CCSSM) and affirms its ability to meet the ambitious vision of the California Mathematics Framework, particularly regarding equity, visual learning, problem-solving, and student discourse.

InsightMath California centers students' voices, ideas, and relationships with math—creating classrooms where every learner is seen, heard, and challenged. The curriculum's design is rooted in the same spatial-temporal reasoning used successfully in MIND's supplemental program, ST Math , with embedded differentiation and support tools to meet the needs of every learner, including English learners and advanced students. By providing a connected learning journey through digital, print, and hands-on materials, InsightMath California empowers educators to facilitate classroom discourse and cultivate student confidence and agency in their mathematical abilities.

"This approval from the California Department of Education validates our decades of neuroscience research applied to math learning," said Mark Bodner, Ph.D., Cofounder of MIND Research Institute. "California holds some of the most rigorous and forward-thinking standards in the nation, centered around deep conceptual understanding. InsightMath California is purpose-built to meet this vision, transforming the way students learn math by engaging their natural problem-solving abilities. We are thrilled to partner with California educators to grow a new generation of confident, capable mathematical thinkers."

