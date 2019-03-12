InsightRX and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to Partner on Precision Dosing

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX and CHLA, two leaders in precision dosing, are now working together to bring best-in-class dosing to clinicians. InsightRX will incorporate CHLA's technology, BestDose – and its non-parametric algorithms and models – into the InsightRX Nova precision dosing platform. Many of these models have been evaluated rigorously and published in peer-reviewed medical literature.

"This is really a perfect marriage," says Michael Neely, MD, co-inventor of BestDose, who is Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at CHLA, and an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. He continues: "InsightRX's global customer base, polished user interface, and specialization in EHR integration are a great fit to incorporate BestDose's validated algorithms. After carefully considering other companies in this space, I was impressed by the scientific and technical skills of InsightRX's team to provide state-of-the-art precision dosing products integrated within electronic health record systems."

InsightRX is excited to be able to offer its current and future customers new estimation methods in its InsightRX Nova Platform. "We have always been model- and estimation method-agnostic; this partnership allows clinicians to utilize the best models and algorithms to deliver individualized care to their patients" explained Sirj Goswami, CEO of InsightRX. "We have been fans of Dr. Neely's work for years and we are honored to be able to work with him and push the boundaries of how precision dosing companion applications can maximize therapeutic effectiveness. Our entire team looks forward to learning from Dr. Neely's deep expertise and to collaborating with him on projects across several therapeutic areas."

With this announcement, InsightRX has begun incorporating BestDose's algorithms into its InsightRX Platform. Current BestDose customers can contact their BestDose representative or email bestdose@insight-rx.com for more information.

ABOUT BESTDOSE

BestDose is a peer-reviewed and clinically validated software platform that combines critical patient data and important drug characteristics to optimize dosing for any drug. It uses novel non-parametric algorithms adapted from the aerospace industry for maximally precise target attainment and optimal sampling. BestDose puts these tools in the hands of clinicians to best achieve desired drug concentrations in their patients, treating each patient as a unique individual.

BestDose has been proven to

Improve efficiencies related to computerized physician order entry and processing

Minimize repeated blood testing, dose adjustment cycles, duration of inpatient care

Minimize risk for adverse drug events

ABOUT INSIGHTRX

InsightRX is a cloud-based platform for precision dosing and clinical analytics designed to individualize

treatment at the point of care. InsightRX Nova, the company's precision dosing platform, combines machine learning with quantitative pharmacology to enable data-driven decision making in healthcare. For more details, see www.insight-rx.com. The InsightRX platform integrates with EHRs to streamline care.

