InsightRX Announces the release of InsightRX GEMINI(SM)

InsightRX GEMINI℠ is designed to save clinician time and eliminate the need for manual model filtering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – the leader in Bayesian model-informed precision dosing software – today announced the release of InsightRX GEMINI℠. Privately released to select customers on July 30, 2024, this enhanced dose-selection algorithm for vancomycin was built from datasets of 384,000+ patient treatment courses.

Clinical guidelines recommend dosing vancomycin based on area under the plasma drug concentration-time curve (AUC). AUC estimation accuracy is greatly dependent on the model and method used; which has been a time-consuming test and review process.

In just one-click, InsightRX GEMINI℠ works by:

Parsing out relevant patient data based on vancomycin's pharmacokinetics (PK) Making an initial PK model selection from InsightRX's validated catalog Accessing InsightRX's real-world data network to match the treatment patient to similar historical patients to compare PK model performance Summarizing and reviewing learnings to objectively select the best performing PK model to determine dosing

InsightRX's new algorithm is based on experience and research, following seven years of applying model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) to treat over one million patients. InsightRX GEMINI℠ automates the selection of the most effective vancomycin PK model at the start of therapy, using patient characteristics known to impact model performance, like body mass index (BMI) and age. Auto-selected models can reduce bias, and result in better overall performance – ensuring a consistent best-practice standardization across healthcare systems.

External validation of the algorithm in a separate dataset of 144,000 patients showed that following the InsightRX GEMINI℠ model selection increased model prediction accuracy by as much as 47% from baseline compared to a single-model approach.

InsightRX set forth to develop an algorithm to select the best model for the widest range of individual patients based on 130+ patient characteristic combinations, which resulted in raising dosing prediction accuracy by 20-50% from previous iterations. This innovative algorithm is born from the collaborative power of InsightRX's seasoned data scientists and clinical pharmacy specialists, following in the footsteps of InsightRX's recent release of the first commercially available precision dosing model for heparin on the market.

"Clinicians have been asking for a one-click application to select the best model to determine vancomycin dosing," said Sirj Goswami, Ph.D., InsightRX CEO and co-founder. "InsightRX GEMINI℠ removes the manual patient-factor selection process, making the dosing review process faster at point of care."

Learn more about InsightRX GEMINI℠ at ASHP Midyear (Dec 8-12) in New Orleans where the InsightRX team will be showcasing their newest products and features helping to enhance the impact of precision dosing.

About InsightRX

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company providing a cloud-based clinical decision support platform that applies quantitative pharmacology and AI to enhance therapeutic decision-making from phase I drug development to point of care. The company's platform provides an individualized, predictive understanding of a patient's response to treatment which enables an enhanced understanding of dose-effect response and toxicity for clinicians to improve medication effectiveness.

