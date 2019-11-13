InsightRX and Premier Inc. Partner to Enable Hospitals, Health Systems and Providers to Individualize Treatment for Infectious Disease Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, a pioneer in precision medicine, and Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement company uniting 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems, have joined forces to individualize medication dosing for drugs used to treat infectious disease.

The integration of InsightRX's cloud-based precision dosing platform, InsightRX Nova®, with Premier's clinical surveillance technology, powered by TheraDoc®, delivers a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that helps clinicians individualize antibiotic therapy.

"The InsightRX Nova® platform combined with Premier's world-class clinical surveillance product will enable healthcare providers to streamline data entry, while helping pharmacists and clinicians offer best-in-class patient care to those suffering from infectious diseases," said Dr. Sirj Goswami, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We could not ask for a better partner than Premier in our efforts to accelerate the adoption of precision dosing for patients taking vancomycin and other complex antibiotics."

The integrated InsightRX Nova® and solution will help clinicians identify at-risk patients and determine an individualized, effective and safe antimicrobial dose with greater accuracy using quantitative pharmacology models and Bayesian forecasting.

It also supports compliance with the upcoming vancomycin dosing and monitoring guidelines jointly published by the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists (ASHP), Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA), Pediatric Infectious Disease Society (PIDS) and Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists (SIDP).

"The recommendations provided in the upcoming ASHP, IDSA, PIDS and SIDP vancomycin dosing and monitoring guidelines are intended to assist clinicians in optimizing treatment in adult and pediatric patients," said Dr. Michael Rybak, primary author of the dosing and monitoring guidelines and Professor of Pharmacy and Medicine at Wayne State University. "Based on extensive research, determining an optimal vancomycin dose using a Bayesian-derived method is the most precise way to improve treatment efficacy, while minimizing the chances of kidney toxicity."

The antibiotics used to treat infectious diseases, such as vancomycin, require careful monitoring and dosing regimens that consider patient-specific factors impacted by the drug's pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. Administering these medications can be complex and can lead to serious side effects, such as acute kidney injury.

"We established this partnership with InsightRX to increase access to precision dosing for more than 1,100 hospitals. Clinicians need access to tools that give them the ability to more effectively dose high risk antimicrobials," said Michelle Allen, vice president and general manager of clinical solutions at Premier. "We recognize the unique value in InsightRX's solution. We are confident that this integration will immediately benefit our members, including hospitals, health systems and healthcare providers. We look forward to working with InsightRX to help individualize therapy for infectious diseases and hope to expand our partnership to enable precision dosing across a number of therapeutic areas."

To learn more about InsightRX, visit www.insight-rx.com. More information on Premier Inc. can be found at www.premierinc.com.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

About InsightRX

InsightRX is the leading clinical decision support software for improving patient outcomes through precision dosing. The InsightRX platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to guide treatment decisions by enabling clinicians to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile. For biopharma, InsightRX assists in perfecting drugs through the development and trial phases by optimizing efficacy and safety at the patient level.

