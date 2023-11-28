InsightRX Brings Groundbreaking Advancements in Model-Informed Precision Dosing to the ASHP Midyear Conference

News provided by

InsightRX

28 Nov, 2023, 09:47 ET

Precision dosing pioneer to unveil details of new scientific and technological breakthroughs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced three major enhancements to current precision dosing solutions based on recent scientific and technological breakthroughs, as well as expansion into new therapeutic areas.

InsightRX executives will be at Booth 566 of the American Society of Healthcare Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear 2023 conference in Anaheim, Calif., from Dec. 3-7, to discuss these product enhancements and the science behind them.

A more accurate vancomycin PK dosing model for adult patients
InsightRX's Nova precision dosing software platform offers multiple pharmacokinetic (PK) models for dosing of vancomycin, which is used to treat and prevent bacterial infections. Now the company has added to Nova a model called Modified Thomson that is recommended for adult vancomycin patients with a body mass index (BMI) under 40. In a data analysis of more than 168,000 patient treatment courses, the Modified Thomson model showed higher accuracy and lower degrees of error in patients with a BMI < 40 when compared to three high-performing models. InsightRX recommends use of the Modified Thomson model as the default model for patients with a BMI < 40.

An exclusive MIPD feature enabling more accurate predictions
When using model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), a measured level sometimes does not fit well with a model's predictions. One way to improve fit is through the use of "MAP Bayesian with flattened priors." However, this setting can sometimes worsen predictions rather than improve them, and knowing the appropriate time to use it is challenging. 

To help overcome this challenge and improve the predictive accuracy of models in the presence of measured levels, InsightRX developed a feature called InsightRX FitAssistSM that assesses a patient, PK model, and measured level(s), and determines whether the use of "MAP Bayesian with flattened priors" is likely to improve predictions. The FitAssist algorithm shows up to a 74% improvement in prediction accuracy. FitAssist is a complimentary optional feature for all organizations using InsightRX Nova, and currently is applicable to the Buelga, Goti and Thomson models in the vancomycin (adults) module.

A new model for adult vancomycin patients with Class III Obesity
InsightRX, in collaboration with the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network, has developed a new vancomycin model for use in patients with Class III Obesity (BMI of 40 or more). In a data analysis of more than 28,000 treatment courses, this InsightRX-UVM model showed higher accuracy and lower degrees of error in patients with a BMI > 40 when compared to three high-performing models. InsightRX recommends use of the InsightRX-UVM model as the default model for patients with a BMI > 40.

Building upon proven results
"These new vancomycin models and the InsightRX FitAssist feature will make it easier for clinicians to provide vancomycin patients with highly accurate and individualized doses to ensure safety and efficacy," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "And through our learnings in infectious disease treatment, we continue to advance the transformative potential of AI-enabled precision dosing into new therapeutic areas, including oncology, organ transplantation, hematology, and more. We are looking forward to discussing these new breakthroughs with attendees at ASHP."

InsightRX continues to advance precision dosing intelligence, extending the benefits of precision medicine – highlighted above for vancomycin – to even more patients by enabling individualization of treatments across a wide range of medications and therapeutic areas. The InsightRX team will also be discussing how its software enables MIPD for more antibiotics, such as beta lactams, as well as more categories of medications, including anticoagulants and antifungals.

Come by the InsightRX booth 566 to discuss how precision dosing solutions can help advance clinical practice for your organization.

About InsightRX
InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed cloud-based applications for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

Media Contact
Maria Meredith
Amendola Communications for InsightRX
[email protected]

SOURCE InsightRX

Also from this source

InsightRX to Present Multiple Studies Demonstrating Advances in Precision Medicine at IDWeek 2023

InsightRX to Present Multiple Studies Demonstrating Advances in Precision Medicine at IDWeek 2023

InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced that results of several studies...
Mount Nittany Medical Center Increases Accuracy and Efficiency of Vancomycin Dosing Using InsightRX Model-Informed Precision Dosing Platform

Mount Nittany Medical Center Increases Accuracy and Efficiency of Vancomycin Dosing Using InsightRX Model-Informed Precision Dosing Platform

InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced results of a data analysis by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.