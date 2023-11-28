InsightRX Brings Groundbreaking Advancements in Model-Informed Precision Dosing to the ASHP Midyear Conference

Precision dosing pioneer to unveil details of new scientific and technological breakthroughs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced three major enhancements to current precision dosing solutions based on recent scientific and technological breakthroughs, as well as expansion into new therapeutic areas.

InsightRX executives will be at Booth 566 of the American Society of Healthcare Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear 2023 conference in Anaheim, Calif., from Dec. 3-7, to discuss these product enhancements and the science behind them.

A more accurate vancomycin PK dosing model for adult patients

InsightRX's Nova precision dosing software platform offers multiple pharmacokinetic (PK) models for dosing of vancomycin, which is used to treat and prevent bacterial infections. Now the company has added to Nova a model called Modified Thomson that is recommended for adult vancomycin patients with a body mass index (BMI) under 40. In a data analysis of more than 168,000 patient treatment courses, the Modified Thomson model showed higher accuracy and lower degrees of error in patients with a BMI < 40 when compared to three high-performing models. InsightRX recommends use of the Modified Thomson model as the default model for patients with a BMI < 40.

An exclusive MIPD feature enabling more accurate predictions

When using model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), a measured level sometimes does not fit well with a model's predictions. One way to improve fit is through the use of "MAP Bayesian with flattened priors." However, this setting can sometimes worsen predictions rather than improve them, and knowing the appropriate time to use it is challenging.

To help overcome this challenge and improve the predictive accuracy of models in the presence of measured levels, InsightRX developed a feature called InsightRX FitAssistSM that assesses a patient, PK model, and measured level(s), and determines whether the use of "MAP Bayesian with flattened priors" is likely to improve predictions. The FitAssist algorithm shows up to a 74% improvement in prediction accuracy. FitAssist is a complimentary optional feature for all organizations using InsightRX Nova, and currently is applicable to the Buelga, Goti and Thomson models in the vancomycin (adults) module.

A new model for adult vancomycin patients with Class III Obesity

InsightRX, in collaboration with the University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network, has developed a new vancomycin model for use in patients with Class III Obesity (BMI of 40 or more). In a data analysis of more than 28,000 treatment courses, this InsightRX-UVM model showed higher accuracy and lower degrees of error in patients with a BMI > 40 when compared to three high-performing models. InsightRX recommends use of the InsightRX-UVM model as the default model for patients with a BMI > 40.

Building upon proven results

"These new vancomycin models and the InsightRX FitAssist feature will make it easier for clinicians to provide vancomycin patients with highly accurate and individualized doses to ensure safety and efficacy," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "And through our learnings in infectious disease treatment, we continue to advance the transformative potential of AI-enabled precision dosing into new therapeutic areas, including oncology, organ transplantation, hematology, and more. We are looking forward to discussing these new breakthroughs with attendees at ASHP."

InsightRX continues to advance precision dosing intelligence, extending the benefits of precision medicine – highlighted above for vancomycin – to even more patients by enabling individualization of treatments across a wide range of medications and therapeutic areas. The InsightRX team will also be discussing how its software enables MIPD for more antibiotics, such as beta lactams, as well as more categories of medications, including anticoagulants and antifungals.

About InsightRX

‍ InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed cloud-based applications for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

