InsightRX Continues Accelerated Growth with Life Sciences Organizations and Health Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – capped off another successful year in 2022. The company made remarkable progress in the development of its two core platforms, InsightRX Nova, an application designed to individualize drug dosing, and InsightRX Apollo, a real-time analytics application that aims to understand and improve drug performance across different patient populations. InsightRX's ongoing innovation is evidence of its commitment to advancing precision medicine and improving patient outcomes.

In 2022, the company not only retained all its health system and life sciences customers but also expanded its customer base to include nearly 700 inpatient hospitals. InsightRX provided individualized dosing support for more than 550,000 treatment courses.

"We're immensely proud that within U.S. health systems, at peak, a patient is dosed using InsightRX Nova nearly every second," said Sirj Goswami, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of InsightRX. "We now offer 139 pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic models covering close to 50 therapeutic agents, including a number of models resulting from our patented Continuous Learning process that leverages AI and machine learning. Our growth this year means that we are helping more clinicians individualize treatment at the point of care."

InsightRX developed several new drug modules that individualize drug dosing across therapeutic areas. In Pharmacy Times, InsightRX's Jon Faldasz, Pharm.D. BCPS and John Pilla, Pharm.D., traced the evolution of therapeutic drug monitoring for tacrolimus, an immunosuppressive agent used after solid organ transplant, that is administered in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

The InsightRX Apollo platform, which enables healthcare systems to improve drug performance through clinical analytics, was enhanced with several new features, including the ability to compare the predictive performance of multiple pharmacology models across different patient populations. Additionally, an institutional benchmarking feature now allows healthcare systems to compare specific clinical metrics against a national average.

InsightRX also experienced continued growth in the biopharmaceutical industry in 2022, as companies sought more comprehensive dose finding strategies bolstered by integrated cloud software. Deployments of InsightRX Nova in gene therapy are helping to personalize conditioning therapy in oncology and for treatment of rare diseases.

"We're seeing that clinical pharmacology groups need to conduct modeling and simulation in real-time," said Jason Rizzo, InsightRX's vice president of global biopharma strategy. "Leveraging InsightRX Apollo can enable biopharma companies to install a more automated, repeatable process removing time and steps to identify the optimal dose and communicate those findings across the organization."

InsightRX continues to support agency initiatives regarding precision dosing and individualized medicine, highlighted by Project Optimus. The initiative from the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence recommends a core change in how doses are studied during oncology clinical trials and post-approval studies. Goswami co-authored an article with Jason Rizzo, InsightRX's vice president of global biopharma strategy, published in Applied Clinical Trials that explains Project Optimus, and stresses the importance of studying multiple doses in Phase I & II studies including pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic endpoint measurement.

Finally, InsightRX is advancing the underlying methodologies that enable precision medicine at the point of care. InsightRX Data Scientists led two peer-reviewed publications highlighting the value of model-informed precision dosing and continuous learning for vancomycin and gentamicin in vulnerable patient populations like infants and neonates. They led a peer-reviewed publication providing recommendations for equitable use of clinical decision support software in diverse populations to enhance equity and inclusion in healthcare. They also contributed to two other peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the value of precision dosing in tacrolimus and fludarabine.

Additionally, the data science team presented groundbreaking precision dosing research with 10 presentations at four international conferences, in topics ranging from machine learning to novel statistical methods for continuous learning to tailoring models to individual healthcare institutions using Apollo.

"InsightRX is unique in the field of precision dosing not only because our software is heavily deployed, but also because we also conduct cutting-edge research that leads to advances in precision medicine that benefit patients and clinicians," said InsightRX Chief Scientific Officer Ron Keizer.

