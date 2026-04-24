INSIGHTRX INTRODUCES APOLLO STUDIO: A CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE SYSTEM FOR PHARMACY ANALYTICS

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX today announced the launch of Apollo Studio, a new interface within its Apollo platform that enables pharmacy teams to generate clinical analyses and visualizations directly from their own data using natural language.

Pharmacy sits on some of the richest clinical data in the hospital, but most of it remains locked in the EHR or buried in informatics workflows. When a pharmacy leader needs to evaluate a protocol, run a medication use evaluation (MUE), analyze pharmacy program performance, or generate clinical analytics for antimicrobial stewardship and other therapeutic areas, the answer is often weeks away.

Apollo Studio changes that. This approach builds on deployments across health systems, including Cape Cod Healthcare and CHRISTUS Health, where pharmacy teams used InsightRX to measure and improve clinical program performance.

Apollo Studio is designed to replace static pharmacy dashboards, manual data requests, and delayed reporting workflows with real-time clinical intelligence.

"Pharmacy already has the data," said Dr. Sirj Goswami, Founder of InsightRX. "The limitation has been the time required to turn that data into something usable. Apollo Studio closes that gap. You describe the clinical objective or reporting requirement, and the system generates the analysis on your own data in real time."

From Clinical Questions to Immediate Answers

Apollo Studio introduces a natural language analytics and reporting layer that allows users to interact directly with their institutional data.

Instead of relying on static dashboards or submitting requests to data teams, clinicians and pharmacy leaders can:

Describe the analysis they want in plain language





Filter by drug, patient population, time period, and clinical subgroup





Instantly generate the corresponding visualization

For example, a pharmacy leader conducting a medication use evaluation can identify increased nimodipine utilization and quickly:

Review indication, prescribing patterns, and clinical markers such as transcranial Doppler results and Lindegaard ratio





Assess performance metrics including target attainment, AUC distributions, and safety outcomes across patient populations





Identify variability in prescribing practices and potential use outside of evidence-based indications





Intervene in real time with high-utilization providers and validate appropriate use through local outcomes data

This reduces the gap between a clinical question and the data required to answer it.

A Clinical Intelligence Layer for Pharmacy Performance

Apollo Studio operates on top of Apollo, InsightRX's clinical intelligence platform.

Apollo provides structured, real-time visibility into:

Pharmacokinetic performance





Adherence to evidence-based medicine





Clinical outcomes and medication effectiveness





Clinical competencies





CMS quality measures





Operational pharmacy metrics





Medication use evaluations (resource utilization review)





Quality improvement project adoption and success metrics

It is designed to give pharmacy teams direct access to actionable data across medication use evaluations, protocol compliance, and outcomes analysis without requiring custom-built reports.

Applications such as precision dosing represent one use of this infrastructure. More broadly, Apollo supports how institutions ensure adherence to evidence-based medicine, identify and respond to medication waste and misuse, measure performance, and present outcomes across therapeutic areas.

Apollo Studio extends this foundation by enabling real-time analysis and visualization, moving beyond static reporting to on-demand clinical intelligence.

About InsightRX

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company focused on advancing precision medicine through clinical decision support.

Its cloud-based platform combines pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, real-world data, and machine learning to help clinicians individualize therapy at the point of care.

The software is used by more than 40,000 clinicians across 1,000+ hospitals, supporting over 5.5 million individualized dosing decisions across critical therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, bone marrow transplant, anticoagulation, and neurology.

InsightRX's platform supports model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), therapeutic drug monitoring, and real-time pharmacy analytics across the enterprise.

InsightRX has been recognized as a category leader in model-informed precision dosing, including a KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight with a 96.1 performance score.

By connecting pharmacology with real-world evidence, InsightRX enables health systems to measure, understand, and improve treatment performance at scale.

Learn more at www.insight-rx.com

Media Contact: Nikhil Bilkha, Marketing Director & [email protected]

SOURCE InsightRX