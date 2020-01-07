InsightRX Named Finalist in Accenture's HealthTech Innovation Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, a pioneer in precision medicine, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge. The national program brings cutting-edge startups together with prominent healthcare companies across the country to tackle the world's biggest health issues. InsightRX is one of 11 finalists, alongside Capital Rx, Carrot Health, Inc., Cleo, DynamiCare Health, Lantum, Mira, Orderly Health, Paloma Health, TCare, and Xealth.

InsightRX helps hospitals and health systems transition from one-size-fits-all drug dosing to individualized dosing at the point of care. With a cloud-based precision dosing platform, InsightRX leverages patient-specific data, quantitative pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's pharmacological profile to guide treatment decisions. InsightRX's end-to-end precision dosing solution enables health systems to predict and optimize dosing regimens, reach and maintain clinical targets, measure performance, and monitor clinical outcomes.

InsightRX also partners with biopharma companies to augment portfolio drugs by developing drug-specific companion dosing applications for use in clinical trials, with the ultimate goal of including the companion application as part of the treatment or drug label.

Now in its third year, the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge supports innovative approaches and solutions for improving the way people access, manage, and finance healthcare in North America. Finalists were selected by a panel of leading executives from some of the world's largest health healthcare organizations. San Francisco regional judges included leaders from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, Sutter Health, Dreamit Ventures, and Lyft. The final round of pitching and awards ceremony will take place at the Accenture Innovation Hub in Houston on Feb. 6, 2020.

"This annual HealthTech challenge creates an exciting opportunity to connect healthcare incumbents with emerging businesses to drive health system evolution focused on improving the lives of consumers and clinicians by enhancing access, affordability, quality and experience," said Brian Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation services at Accenture. "We are all looking forward to the final round and awards ceremony on February 6, 2020 in Houston when the finalists will present to an exclusive panel of healthcare executive judges."

"I'm extremely proud that InsightRX was selected as a finalist by the esteemed panel of judges at the San Francisco Regional event for the HealthTech Innovation Challenge," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of InsightRX. "It's a terrific feeling to be validated by so many prominent healthcare leaders, who have decades of experience assessing healthcare technology solutions. I was greatly impressed by the caliber of the event and the high level of talent from other companies pitching, and it's an honor to be included with such a strong cohort of finalists. We're each focusing on a different problem in healthcare, and together, no matter who ultimately wins the competition, we're all going to make a significant impact on the healthcare ecosystem at large."

InsightRX recently announced a $10 million Series A funding.

About InsightRX

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile to guide treatment decisions.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

vulrich@sage-growth.com

SOURCE InsightRX

Related Links

https://insight-rx.com

