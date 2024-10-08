InsightRX to Present Three Abstracts Demonstrating Advances in Bayesian Precision Dosing at IDWeek 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – the leader in Bayesian model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software – today announced it will present three research abstracts at IDWeek 2024, which will be held Oct. 16-19 in Los Angeles.

IDWeek is a joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists.

All three abstracts authored by InsightRX will be presented on Friday, Oct. 18, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. PT in Hall J&K. (See the IDWeek interactive program for additional details):

Improved Vancomycin Target Attainment Following a Quasi-Experimental Change in Pharmacokinetic Model for Bayesian Precision Dosing (Poster #1254)

Presenter: Stephanie Hughes , PharmD, BCIDP

Collaborators: Dominic Tong, PhD; Jasmine H. Hughes, PhD





Collaborators: , PhD; , PhD Validating and Comparing the Predictiveness of Cefepime Pharmacokinetic Models Used in Bayesian Dosing (Pos ter #1253)

Presenter: Stephanie Hughes , PharmD, BCIDP

Collaborators: Nathaniel J. Rhodes, PharmD, MSc, BCPS; Brandon Smith, MD, PharmD; Ryan K. Shields, PharmD, MS; Samantha Pan, PharmD; Erin Weslander, PharmD, BCIDP; Shannon Galvin, MD; Jasmine H. Hughes, PhD





Collaborators: Jasmine H. Hughes PhD; Nicole M. Hall, PharmD, BCIDP; Matthew L. Brown, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP; W Seth Edwards, PharmD, BCIDP; Jonathan Faldasz, PharmD, BCPS

Presenter: Tiffany Lee , PharmD, BCIDP

Collaborators: Jasmine H. Hughes PhD; Nicole M. Hall , PharmD, BCIDP; Matthew L. Brown , PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP; W Seth Edwards, PharmD, BCIDP; Jonathan Faldasz , PharmD, BCPS

While antibiotics such as vancomycin and aminoglycosides are widely used in hospitals to treat infections, they present unique dosing and monitoring challenges for clinicians. Drug levels outside the target range for individual patients can cause nephrotoxicity that results in worsening patient conditions, longer hospital stays, and higher costs of care. Nearly a half-million patients are impacted by AKIs in the U.S. each year, costing the nation's healthcare system $4.7 billion to $24.0 billion annually, according to research published by the National Library of Medicine.

"We're excited about presenting our findings at IDWeek and discussing with colleagues how advances in Bayesian MIPD are increasing the accuracy of antibiotic dosing," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and cofounder of InsightRX. "Our goal is to advance knowledge and practices surrounding MIPD to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency while reducing the incidence of adverse drug events for our customers. These abstracts show where progress is being made and where we're headed."

About InsightRX

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company providing a cloud-based clinical decision support platform that applies quantitative pharmacology and AI to enhance therapeutic decision-making from phase I drug development to point of care. The company's platform provides an individualized, predictive understanding of a patient's response to treatment which enables an enhanced understanding of dose-effect response and toxicity for clinicians to improve medication effectiveness.

About ID Week

IDWeek is the premier forum for ID health professionals to connect and learn from each other's expertise on how to improve patient care and public health. Last year more than 12,000 people attended IDWeek23, for which nearly 3,000 abstracts were submitted.

