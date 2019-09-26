InsightRX Welcomes Two New Expert Specialists to Its Expanding Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --– InsightRX, a pioneer in precision medicine, is pleased to announce the addition of Dunnie Norman as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Andro Hsu, PhD as Director of Marketing to their growing team. Bringing a combined 30 years of healthcare expertise to the cloud-based clinical decision support platform that helps clinicians individualize treatment at the point of care, Norman and Hsu will be responsible for delivering deeper value through commercialization of the InsightRX platform.

Both join InsightRX at an integral time, as the company has just announced a Series A funding round to support its rapid growth, and to further its platform capabilities and broaden development across additional therapeutic areas. The company is also working on its continued efforts to expand in health systems and the life science industry. As members of the leadership team, Norman and Hsu will report directly to InsightRX CEO and Co-Founder, Sirj Goswami.

"The roles of Dunnie and Andro are key to further enabling us to reach our goal to deliver precision dosing technology from the point of drug creation all the way to hospital protocol," said Goswami. "As we continue to expand, I am confident that Andro and Dunnie will continue to build upon our company culture with their excellent balance of expertise and insight into the healthcare and life science industries."

Norman is an experienced, growth-focused executive leader who, in previous roles, has delivered significant commercial and strategic results at software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers for health systems, employers, payers, and ambulatory provider organizations. He is a member of the Board of Advisors for both Maxxsure, LLC and MyndVR, LLC and most recently served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Vivify Health.

With over 12 years of experience as a healthcare strategist and product marketing leader, Hsu has transformed technological innovation into novel commercial products in early-stage startups across precision medicine, health information technology, and the life sciences, including roles at GRAIL, Syapse, and 23andMe. In addition, he holds a PhD in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

To learn more about InsightRX, visit https://insight-rx.com/.

ABOUT INSIGHTRX

InsightRX is the leading clinical decision support software for improving patient outcomes in health systems through precision dosing. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile to guide treatment decisions. For biopharma, InsightRX assists in perfecting drugs through the development and trial phases to insure efficacy and safety are maximized at the patient level in all cases.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Koulermos

5W Public Relations

(646) 843-1812

223686@email4pr.com

SOURCE InsightRX

Related Links

https://insight-rx.com

