InsightRX's Precision Medicine Platform Integrated into Sentara Healthcare EHR to Help Safely Administer Vancomycin Doses for Treatment of Infections

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, today announced that Sentara Healthcare, a not-for-profit healthcare system serving Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, has integrated InsightRX's precision dosing platform into its electronic health records (EHR) system.

The InsightRX platform went live in Sentara's Epic EHR in January, only two months after their commercial agreement was finalized. Sentara sought InsightRX's tool to help individualize dosing of vancomycin for individual patients both to increase safety and adhere to recommendations from the 2020 IDSA/PIDS/SHEA vancomycin dosing guidelines.

"We recognized a need for a system-wide process to address the new recommendations for vancomycin dosing and ensure patient safety while supporting our care team," said Tim Jennings, PharmD, Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer at Sentara. "We needed a tool that was easy to integrate and use in our EHR. This ensures not only an efficient process, but a clinically sound and safe one."

Vancomycin is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections. Inadequate dosages can be ineffective and lead to possible resistance, while excessive dosages frequently cause acute kidney injuries (AKIs). Affecting nearly 500,000 patients in the U.S. each year, AKIs add $9,400 to $81,000 in additional per-patient hospital costs, according to a recent literature review in the Journal of Pharmacy Practice.

With 12 hospitals in the organization, Sentara at any given time may be treating from 1,000 to 1,500 admitted patients for infections. In 2020, Sentara had 23,000 patient visits where intravenous vancomycin was administered, totaling approximately 86,500 doses.

The cloud-based InsightRX Nova precision dosing platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to understand a patient's unique pharmacological profile and guide treatment decisions.

"InsightRX is proud to support Sentara in providing quality care for patients through the use of precision dosing tools," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of InsightRX. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. Learn more about InsightRX's recently announced $10 million Series A funding.

