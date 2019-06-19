Insights & Outlook on the World Call Centers Industry, 2024 - Developing Markets Drive Growth
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Centers: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Call Centers in US$ Million by the following Types:
- In-House
- Outsourced
The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- [24]7 Inc. (USA)
- Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Alorica, Inc. (USA)
- Atento (Luxembourg)
- ATOS S.A. (France)
- BT Communications (Ireland) Limited (Ireland)
- Capita Customer Management Limited (UK)
- Concentrix (USA)
- Convergys Corp. (USA)
- Entel Call Center (Chile)
- EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Genpact Limited (Bermuda)
- HCL BPO Services NI Ltd (Ireland)
- IBEX Global (USA)
- IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd (India)
- Plusoft Informatica Ltda (Brazil)
- Sitel (USA)
- Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
- Teleperformance SE (France)
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- West Corporation (USA)
- Wipro Ltd (India)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Call Centers: A Quick Primer
Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality
Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
Digital Transformation
Playing an Important Role
Outlook
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Outsourced Call Center Services Market
Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant
Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World
A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
Philippines
India
China
Malaysia
Czech Republic
Singapore
Brazil
Poland
Egypt
Mexico
Onshore Call Centers
Still in the Reckoning
Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
Competition
Leading Players
Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
AirCall
EpiAnalytics
EvaluAgent
Pypestream
TalkDesk
TechSee
TouchCommerce
Sentient Machines
Upcall
Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities
Opportunity Indicators
Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits
Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work
Multi-Language Contact Centers
A Key Trend
From Cost Centers to Profit Centers
Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities
Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
Virtual Call Centers Promise New Opportunities
Improving Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers
Customer Experience Management: Leveraging Call Center Data with Decision Making
CEM as a Value Proposition
KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
Operational Efficiency Measures for a Call Center
Ranked in Order of Influence
Employee Satisfaction Measures for a Call Center
Ranked in Order of Influence
Gamification Grows in Popularity
Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement
Size of Call Center Remains the Key Criterion for Call Recording Technologies
Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric
Measurement of Agent Activity: A Critical Need
Increasingly Robust Consumer Satisfaction Measurements
Call Answering Speed: Key to Measuring Efficiency
First-Call Resolution: Key to Call Center's Success
Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Training
Microlearning Gains Attention
Social Learning
An Evolving Concept
Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
VoIP: Fast Replacing Circuit-Switched Architectures
CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers
CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions
From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise
Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations
Voice-Driven CRM Enlarge Scope for Customer Interactions
Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications
Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products - From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems
Key Issues
Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions
Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus
Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment
General Data Protection Regulation
Net Neutrality
Security and Privacy
3. A PEEK INTO VERTICAL END-USE INDUSTRIES
Introduction
End-Use Sectors for Call Centers: An Overview
Banking & Finance
Banks Increasingly Perceive Call Center as a Sales & Service Point
Technology-Driven Banks Offering Service Enhancements at Contact Centers
Intelligent Call Routing
Campaign Management Software
Integration of Call Centers and Bank Branches
Customer Differentiation
Improved Methodologies for Effective Cross Selling
Distribution & Retail
Insurance
Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption
Insurers Make Call Center a Mainstay to Improve Customer Services
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Public Sector
Telecommunications
4. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Functional Definition
Call Center Activities
Inbound Call Reception and Routing
Automated Inbound Call Routing
Outbound Telemarketing Call
Call Handling Time
Complaints Handling
Customer Information Services / Help Desks
Debt Chasing
Field Service Support
Classification on the Basis of Ownership
In-House Call Centers
Outsourced Call Centers/Sub-Contractors
Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers
Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers: A Comparative Study
Classification on the Basis of Markets Served
Business-to-Business (B2B) Call Centers
Mass Market Call Centers
Universal Centers
Business-to-Business (B2B) Vs. Mass Market Call Centers
B2B Call Centers Vs. Mass Market Call Centers: A Comparative Study
Classification on the basis of Operations
Inbound Call Centers
Outbound Centers
Nature of Services Offered
Consulting
Outsourcing
Training
Call Center Technologies-By Area of Application
Voice
Telephone Switches (ACDs) and Voice Networks
Telephone Switches/Automated Call Distributors (ACDs)
Voice Networks
Voice Response Systems (IVR/VRU)
Voice Response Unit (VRU)
Speech Recognition Technologies
Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
Customer Relationship Management
CRM Tools
Enterprise CRM
Mid-Market CRM
Customer Data Integration
Enterprise Analytics, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing
Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)
Web Integration (Text chat and Web Calls)
Web Chat
Web Call-back
Fully Integrated Unified Messaging System
Multimedia Technologies
Systems
ACD Systems
Automatic Call Distributor (ACD)
Outbound System
Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems
Voice Messaging Systems
Software
Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS)
Workforce Management Software
Workforce Automation Software
Sales Force Automation Software
For Sales Executives
For Sales Manager
Customer Interaction Software
CTI Enabling Software
Call Monitoring Software
5. CALL CENTER CONSOLIDATION WHETHER, WHY AND HOW
Widely Dispersed Call Centers: A Key Rationale
Motivators for Call Center Consolidation
Costs of Scale
6. PERTINENT REGULATORY ISSUES
Call Centers
A Highly Regulated Industry
Legal and Regulatory Framework
Predictive Dialing
The Preface to the Showdown
Privacy Legislations
Federal Laws prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data
Cell Phone Legislations Zap Outbound Calls?
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
PRA Group Sets up New Call Center
ACT Enters into Agreement with Tethr to Offer Communications Intelligence Platform
Avaya to Acquire Spoken Communications
Intelisys Forms Alliance with Talkdesk
Capita Extends Digital Customer Contact Partnership with M&S's
Amazon to Acquire Stake in Call Center
Innovest Global Acquires Call Center Resources
Twilio Introduces Flex Contact Center Solution
Talkdesk Unveils Enterprise Contact Center Platform
RingCentral Introduces New Integrated Collaborative Contact Center Solution
Dialpad to Launch Call Center Solution built on Google Cloud Platform
ZaiLab Introduces World's First Cloud-Based Call Center
Teleperformance Expands Operations into Kosovo
Convergys Opens Customer Service Center in Mauritius
Teleperformance Expands Operations into Peru
Vonage Expands Call-Center Partnership with inContact
Charter Communications Shuts Down Spectrum Call Center
Convergys to Open a New Location in Virginia
Marken Introduces Call Center for Patients enrolled in Clinical Trials
8x8 Adds New Capabilities to Virtual Contact Center Solution
Amazon Web Services Introduces Cloud-Based Amazon Connect Service
Masergy Introduces Cloud Contact Center
Dizzion Forms Partnership with Bright Pattern
Genesys Acquires Interactive Intelligence
KKR to Acquire Calabrio
Genpact Opens New Operations in Kuala Lumpur
Scandic Enters into Agreement with Transcom for Call Center Services
Tesco Enters into Strategic Partnership with Capita
Anyone Home Opens New Customer Contact Center
Empereon-Constar Opens New Call Center of Excellence
Alorica Acquires Expert Global Solutions
TCN Inc. Introduces New Trade-Up Program for Call Centers
WorkFlex Launches On-Demand Contact Center Technology for Optimizing Omni-Channel Workforce Scheduling
IBEX Global Starts New Facility in Nicaragua
3CLogic's Call Center Software Deployed at a Global BPO
Fusion to Acquire TFB
Ameyo Introduces a New Integrated Video Call Center Technology
BASF Introduces Call Center Service in Indonesia
Acquire BPO Establishes a New Delivery Center in the Dominican Republic
REDi Launches Call Center Service for Financial Institutions
Ameyo Introduces New Cloud Contact Center Software
Sprint to Wind Up Call Center in Rio Rancho
Wilmac Enters into a Reseller Agreement for VPI's Contact Center BI, Recording & Workforce Optimization Solutions
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 146)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (26)
- France (5)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)
- Middle East (3)
- Latin America (7)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0vqk2
