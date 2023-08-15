Insights for 2023: Trends Shaping the Global Resilient Flooring Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Resilient Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines historical sales data from 2014 to 2021 and provides projections from 2022 to 2030, exploring various types of commercial flooring and their applications across sectors like public buildings, healthcare, commercial buildings, leisure & hospitality, retail, and education.

Notable findings highlight the expected growth of the global Commercial Flooring market from approximately US$35.3 Billion in 2022 to a projected size of US$69.3 Billion by 2030, showcasing an 8.8% CAGR over 2022-2030. Key trends include an anticipated 8.4% CAGR for the Soft Coverings segment and a 9.4% CAGR for the Resilient segment, driven by post-pandemic recovery.

The report also focuses on specific markets, with the US market estimated at US$9.6 Billion in 2022 and China predicted to reach US$16.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8%.

The study introduces insights for 2023, covering topics such as global events and their impact on the market. The report provides competitor market shares, interactive updates, digital archives, and a research platform to facilitate informed decision-making.

Global Resilient Flooring Market to Reach $86.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Resilient Flooring estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The Resilient Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AFI Licensing LLC.

Alite Floor

American Biltrite Inc.

Amtico International

Congoleum Corporation

Forbo Flooring India Private Limited

Gerflor SAS

IVC-Group

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Novalis Innovative Flooring

PERGO

Polyflor Ltd

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x48l41

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets