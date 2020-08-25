Insights into 5G Development in Major Regions - Korea, United States, China, Europe and Japan

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Development in Korea, United States, China, Europe, and Japan " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world was originally expecting countries around the world to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in 2020. However, the COVID-19 spread globally has led to city lockdowns and governments of all countries have been forced to slow down their 5G construction. The pandemic has affected the global 5G commercialization speed and schedule. Various isolation measures have made it more difficult to deploy 5G base stations. Some countries have announced the extension of 5G spectrum bidding plans, which has also reduced consumers' willingness to adopt 5G.



This report summarizes recent important developments of 5G development in five major regions, including Korea, the United States, China, Europe, and Japan, and analyzes possible impacts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of the Global 5G Market

1.1 Global Telecoms Dedicated to 5G Commercialization and Investment

1.2 5G Sub-6 Remains Mainstream

1.3 Huawei Continues to Lead 5G Equipment Shipments with Samsung as a Newcomer

1.4 COVID-19 Pandemic Slowing Down 5G Infrastructure Deployment

2. 5G Commericalization Schedule of Major Regions

2.1 Korea

2.1.1 Korea Takes the Lead in 5G Commercialization with the Highest Penetration Rate and Telecom Support

2.1.2 Korean Telecoms Ditching Huawei Equipment

2.1.3 COVID-19 Affects Consumers' Willingness to Upgrade to 5G

2.2 The United States

2.2.1 Korea and the United States are Both Leads in 5G Commercialization

2.2.2 Initial High-Band Spectrum No Good for 5G Promotion with Limited Coverage Area

2.2.3 Telecom to Improve 5G Coverage Area with Low-band Spectrum

2.2.4 Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung to Benefit from US Ban on Huawei Equipment

2.3 China

2.3.1 Government's Aggressiveness to Make China Worlds' Largest 5G Market with Fastest User Growth

2.3.2 Huawei and ZTE Acquire Over 80% of 5G Base Station Orders in China

2.3.3 COVID-19 Slowing Down 5G Construction But Driving Application Value

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Focuses on Mid-band 5G Spectrum Development

2.4.2 Concerns over Chinese Equipment Slowing Down Construction in Europe

2.5 Japan

2.5.1 Japan's Adoption of 5G Turns Sluggish in March Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

2.5.2 Japan's Top-3 Telecoms to Exclude Huawei Network Equipment

3. Analyst's Perspective

Appendix



List of Companies

Altiostar

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cisco

Datang Mobile

Deutsche Telekom AG

EE

Eir

Elisa

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Huawei

Huoshenshan Hospital

Intel

KDDI

KT

Leishenshan Hospital

LG U+

NEC

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

O2

Orange

Quanta

Samsung

Sercomm

SFR

SK Telecom

SoftBank

Sunrise

Swisscom

Telefonica

Telia

Three

T-Mobile

Verizon

Vodafone

ZT

