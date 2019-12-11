Insights Into Malaysia's Tire Market, 2016-2025: Includes Breakdown of Revenue & Volume Share by Segment

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Malaysia Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Origin (Local Manufacturing and Imports), by Types (Radial Tires and Bias Tires), by End Users (OEM and Replacement), by Vehicle Types (Trucks, Light Trucks, Two-Wheelers, and Passenger Cars) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Malaysia tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2019-2025.

This report comprehensively covers the tire market by origin, types, vehicle types and end users. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The market has witnessed a robust growth in the tire sales in recent years on account of rising second-hand vehicle fleet, rising middle class population, developing transportation infrastructure as well as rising import of Chinese tires in the country. Further, increase in vehicle sales and drop in vehicle price would remain as the key drivers behind the growth of Malaysia tire market over the coming years.



Growing automotive manufacturing driven by rising vehicle exports and domestic demand, and the rapidly growing requirement for electric vehicles in the region would present favourable opportunities for the tire market growth in Malaysia during the forecast period. Radial tires are the key revenue generating segment in the overall tire market, owing to the high installation of radial tires in vehicles due to its better puncture resistance and fuel saving capacity.



Passenger car tires are the leading revenue generating segment in the overall tire market in Malaysia owing to increase in passenger car fleet size and establishment of automobile manufacturing facilities in the country. Further, government's push for infrastructure and tourism development in the country would further lift the demand for light truck tires during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Malaysia Tire Market Overview

3.1 Malaysia Country Indicators

3.2 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

3.3 Malaysia Tire Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 Malaysia Tire Market - Porter's Five Force Model



4. Malaysia Tire Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Malaysia Tire Market Overview, By Origin

5.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

5.1.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

5.1.1.1 Malaysia Local Manufactured Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

5.1.1.2 Malaysia Imported Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F



6. Malaysia Tire Market Overview, By End Users

6.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By End Users, 2018 & 2025F

6.1.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By End Users, 2016-2025F

6.1.1.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By OEM, 2016-2025F

6.1.1.2 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Replacement, 2016-2025F



7. Malaysia Tire Market Overview, By Vehicle Types

7.1 Malaysia Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Vehicle Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2 Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.2.1 Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1.1 Malaysia Passenger Car Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.3 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.3.1 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1.1 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.3.2 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.2.1 Malaysia Truck and Bus Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

7.3.2.1.1 Malaysia Truck and Bus Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.3.2.1.2 Malaysia Truck and Bus Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4 Malaysia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4.1 Malaysia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1.1 Malaysia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F

7.4.2 Malaysia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.2.1 Malaysia Light Truck Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2016-2025F

7.4.2.1.1 Malaysia Light Truck Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.4.2.1.2 Malaysia Light Truck Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.5 Malaysia Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2025F

7.5.1 Malaysia Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Origin, 2018 & 2025F

7.5.1.1 Malaysia Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Origin, 2016-2025F



8. Malaysia Tire Market - Key Performance Indicators

8.1 Malaysia Government Spending Outlook

8.2 Malaysia Automotive Sector Outlook



9. Malaysia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1 Malaysia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Origin, 2025F

9.2 Malaysia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Types, 2025F

9.3 Malaysia Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By End Users, 2025F



10. Malaysia Tire Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Malaysia Tire Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Tire Types

10.2 Malaysia Tire Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

11.2 Michelin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

11.3 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

11.4 Giti Tire (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

11.5 Hankook Tire Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

11.6 Maxxis Tires Malaysia

11.7 MRF Limited

11.8 Continental Tyre PJ Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

11.9 Toyo Engineering & Construction Sdn. Bhd.

11.10 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.



12. Key Strategic Recommendations



