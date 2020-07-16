Insights into the Air Cushion Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user & Geography
Jul 16, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cushion Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Air Cushion Packaging market accounted for $2.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing per capita income, growth of the e-commerce sector, and less weight offered by air cushion packaging. However, the use of alternate packaging methods is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Air cushion packaging uses a material made of polyethylene. It is extensively used for packaging of a variety of products. It is a dual material tailor-made solution for corrugated box and plastic film bag which can be filled with air. It offers quick packaging and ensures a high level of protection of good from all surfaces.
By type, the air pillow cushion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers high stackability. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising demand for electronics and changes in consumer behaviour.
Some of the key players in Air Cushion Packaging Market include Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FP International, Atlantic Packaging, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, 3G Packaging Corp, Shandong Xinniu Packing Co Ltd, Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co Ltd, DynaCorp, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Geami, iVEX Protective Packaging, Macfarlane Group, Polyair, Shorr Packaging , and Veritiv Corporation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bubble Wrap Machine
5.3 Air Pillow Cushion
6 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cushioning
6.3 Wrapping
6.4 Void Filling
6.5 Block & Bracing
6.6 Corner Protection
7 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electronics
7.3 Food and Beverages
7.4 E-commerce
7.5 Home Dcor & Furnishing
7.6 Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices
7.7 Beauty & Personal Care
7.8 Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
8 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd
10.2 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH
10.3 FP International
10.4 Atlantic Packaging
10.5 Automated Packaging Systems Inc
10.6 3G Packaging Corp
10.7 Shandong Xinniu Packing Co Ltd
10.8 Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co Ltd
10.9 DynaCorp
10.10 Pregis
10.11 Sealed Air
10.12 Smurfit Kappa
10.13 Geami
10.14 iVEX Protective Packaging
10.15 Macfarlane Group
10.16 Polyair
10.17 Shorr Packaging
10.18 Veritiv Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n7npe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets