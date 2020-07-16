Insights into the Air Cushion Packaging Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Cushion Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Cushion Packaging market accounted for $2.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing per capita income, growth of the e-commerce sector, and less weight offered by air cushion packaging. However, the use of alternate packaging methods is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Air cushion packaging uses a material made of polyethylene. It is extensively used for packaging of a variety of products. It is a dual material tailor-made solution for corrugated box and plastic film bag which can be filled with air. It offers quick packaging and ensures a high level of protection of good from all surfaces.



By type, the air pillow cushion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers high stackability. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising demand for electronics and changes in consumer behaviour.



Some of the key players in Air Cushion Packaging Market include Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, FP International, Atlantic Packaging, Automated Packaging Systems Inc, 3G Packaging Corp, Shandong Xinniu Packing Co Ltd, Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co Ltd, DynaCorp, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Geami, iVEX Protective Packaging, Macfarlane Group, Polyair, Shorr Packaging , and Veritiv Corporation.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bubble Wrap Machine

5.3 Air Pillow Cushion



6 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cushioning

6.3 Wrapping

6.4 Void Filling

6.5 Block & Bracing

6.6 Corner Protection



7 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electronics

7.3 Food and Beverages

7.4 E-commerce

7.5 Home Dcor & Furnishing

7.6 Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices

7.7 Beauty & Personal Care

7.8 Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)



8 Global Air Cushion Packaging Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd

10.2 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

10.3 FP International

10.4 Atlantic Packaging

10.5 Automated Packaging Systems Inc

10.6 3G Packaging Corp

10.7 Shandong Xinniu Packing Co Ltd

10.8 Guangzhou PackBest Air Packaging Co Ltd

10.9 DynaCorp

10.10 Pregis

10.11 Sealed Air

10.12 Smurfit Kappa

10.13 Geami

10.14 iVEX Protective Packaging

10.15 Macfarlane Group

10.16 Polyair

10.17 Shorr Packaging

10.18 Veritiv Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5n7npe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

