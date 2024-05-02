Insights into the Dynamic and Growing Vacation and Investment Home Market are Revealed in New 2024 Report from RCLCO Real Estate Consulting

Wealth growth has increased demand for vacation and investment homes among affluent Americans, this third annual report provides an overview of product types, location preferences, and desired amenities for this market

BETHESDA, Md., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate consulting firm RCLCO today announced the availability of their 2024 Vacation and Investment Home Survey Report, an overview of the vacation and investment home market and owner/buyer preferences. Based on more than 1,200 affluent survey respondents who are either current vacation/investment homeowners or considering the purchase of a home, the report outlines how preferences and expectations change based on location, household type, age, and amenity offerings. The report will be available for purchase via RCLCO's website, at the following link.

"The demand for vacation and investment homes has accelerated in recent years due in part to substantial increases in affluent families' wealth due to value appreciation of primary homes and record stock market performance," said Gregg Logan, Managing Director of RCLCO. "Many wealthy Americans purchase a vacation home for their own leisure and relaxation purposes, but for others, investment is a consideration because a vacation/investment property offers the potential for rental income and long-term appreciation when not in use by the purchaser. These homes often offer amenities and locations that cater to these affluent households' lifestyle preferences, such as waterfront properties, ski-in/ski-out locations, and properties in resort communities. It is essential that builders and developers understand what this growing segment of potential buyers prioritize and what motivates them, which is the subject of this survey."

RCLCO's report provides an in-depth look at what households are seeking in their ideal vacation or investment home – and the motivating factors and preferences for the ultra-luxury market segment; for households seeking specific locations including beach, lake, mountain, or city; and for those who are seeking branded residential product. The report delves into specific amenity preferences, and preferences for those who use a home as an investment property compared with a seasonal or vacation home.

Some of the key findings in the 88-page report include:

Beach homes are the most sought-after vacation or investment property, with 60% of survey respondents indicating this would be their top choice location. Other locations that scored highly included lake, mountain, and city residences.

of survey respondents indicating this would be their top choice location. Other locations that scored highly included lake, mountain, and city residences. The investment potential of vacation homes is an important factor, with 63% of respondents expecting the property to appreciate meaningfully and/or to generate a meaningful rental income stream. Nearly 65% of respondents intend to rent their property out at least some of the time, with a professional management service the most popular approach (27%) followed by an online platform such as AirB&B, VRBO, or HomeAway (24%).

meaningfully and/or to generate a meaningful rental income stream. at least some of the time, with a professional management service the most popular approach (27%) followed by an online platform such as AirB&B, VRBO, or HomeAway (24%). Sustainability is important to all respondents, but even more important to the ultra-luxury set of respondents earning $500,000 or more a year. While 39% of all respondents found sustainability "very important," over 61% of the ultra-luxury respondents indicated the same . Notably, the ultra-luxury respondents care less about financial incentives of sustainability, with 43% willing to pay more for environmental benefits alone; while respondents earning less than $500,000 annually care more about financial payoffs such as lower utility bills or tax breaks.

or more a year. . Notably, the ultra-luxury respondents care less about financial incentives of sustainability, with 43% willing to pay more for environmental benefits alone; while respondents earning less than annually care more about financial payoffs such as lower utility bills or tax breaks. For those looking to buy a home, a majority (61%) would prefer a move-in ready home which they would be able to enjoy immediately. A smaller share (26%) are interested in a semi-custom home where they may pick from a set of plans with customization and finish options, while the remainder (13%) would prefer to design a custom home working with an architect, which results in more customization but takes longer.

