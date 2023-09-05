Insights into the E-Commerce Packaging Market 2023-2028: Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce Packaging Market by Material (Corrugated Boards, Paper & Paperboards, Plastics), Product Type (Boxes, Mailers, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels), Application (Electronics, Food & Beverages, Fashion, Cosmetics), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-Commerce packaging market is projected to grow from USD 69.3 billion in 2023 to USD 111.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period.

The growth in E-Commerce sales worldwide, the penetration of smartphones and internet access, which allows users to order online in one click, and technological advancements in the packaging industry have led to the growth of the E-Commerce packaging market.

By Material, Corrugated Boards dominated the market in 2022:

Corrugated board dominates the market share among corrugated boards, paper, plastics, and others in the E-Commerce packaging industry due to several key factors. Its superior strength, durability, and versatility make it an ideal choice for safeguarding products during shipping, ensuring they reach customers in optimal condition.

Furthermore, corrugated board is highly regarded for its sustainability, as it is primarily made from recycled materials and can be easily recycled again. The ability to customize and incorporate branding elements adds to its appeal, providing an enhanced unboxing experience for customers and fostering brand engagement.

By product Type, Boxes accounted for the maximum share in 2022:

Boxes hold the highest market share among different product types in the E-Commerce packaging market for several compelling reasons. Their versatility and adaptability make them ideal for accommodating various product sizes and shapes while providing robust protection during shipping. Boxes find widespread applications in E-Commerce packaging across industries such as electronics, fashion, cosmetics, food and beverages, furniture, etc.

Their customizability allows for branding elements, product information, and handling instructions to be incorporated, delivering an enhanced unboxing experience and effectively promoting brand identity to customers. With their strong market presence, boxes continue to be the preferred choice for efficient and reliable E-Commerce packaging solutions.

By application, Food & Beverages to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period:

Food and beverage demonstrate the second highest growth rate among electronics, fashion, furniture, cosmetics, and others in the E-Commerce packaging market. This can be attributed to the surge in online grocery shopping, food delivery services, and the demand for specialized packaging solutions that ensure product freshness, safety, and attractive presentation.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the E-Commerce packaging market in 2022:

The Asia Pacific E-Commerce packaging market is witnessing growth propelled by factors. The region has a massive population and a rapidly growing E-Commerce industry, fueling the demand for packaging solutions to support the increasing volume of online orders. Asia Pacific is home to several major economies with robust manufacturing capabilities, making it a manufacturing hub for various industries.

This proximity to production facilities reduces shipping costs and enables efficient supply chain management. The region's focus on quality, aesthetics, and sustainability plays a significant role in driving the growth of the E-Commerce packaging market in the Asia Pacific.

Premium Insights:

Rise in E-Commerce Sales Worldwide to Drive Market

Electronics and China Accounted for Largest Share in Terms of Volume

China to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics: Drivers:

Global Increase in E-Commerce Sales

High Demand for Food and Beverages

Technological Advancements in Packaging

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions

Increasing Use of Internet and Smartphones

Restraints:

Lack of Appropriate Recycling Infrastructure

Opportunities:

Emergence of Social Media Platforms

Brand Identity Creation Using E-Commerce Packaging

Challenges:

Adverse Effects of Plastic on the Environment

Competitive Market for High-Quality Packaging Solutions

Case Study Analysis:

Initiatives Undertaken by E-Commerce Packaging Manufacturers

