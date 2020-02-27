Insights into the Global Blockchain IoT Market to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of IoT and Advanced Technology Presents Opportunities
The "Blockchain IoT Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global blockchain IoT market to grow with a CAGR of 91% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global blockchain IoT market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on blockchain IoT market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on blockchain IoT market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global blockchain IoT market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global blockchain IoT market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Increasing focus on operational efficiency and rising need for data visibility in banking sector
- Increasing adoption of blockchain IoT in retail, automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, and oil & gas.
2) Restraints
- Limitations in scalability
- Rise in threat of cyber attacks
3) Opportunities
- Increasing adoption of IoT and advanced technology
Segment Covered
The global blockchain IoT market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, and end user.
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Infrastructure Provider
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by Application
- Smart Contracts
- Data Security
- Data Communication
- Asset Tracking and Management
- Others
The Global Blockchain IoT Market by End User
- Energy and Utility
- Transportation and Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Building Management
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Wearable and Mobile Devices
- Others
The companies covered in the report include
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Ethereum Foundation
- The Linux Foundation
- Filament
- KrypC Technologies
- R3-IoT Ltd
What does this report deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the blockchain IoT market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the blockchain IoT market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global blockchain IoT market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Blockchain IoT Market Highlights
2.2. Blockchain IoT Market Projection
2.3. Blockchain IoT Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Blockchain IoT Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Blockchain IoT Market
4. Blockchain IoT Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Infrastructure Provider
6. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Application
6.1. Smart Contracts
6.2. Data Security
6.3. Data Communication
6.4. Asset Tracking and Management
6.5. Others
7. Global Blockchain IoT Market by End User
7.1. Energy and Utility
7.2. Transportation and Logistics
7.3. Manufacturing
7.4. Building Management
7.5. Healthcare
7.6. Retail
7.7. Wearable and Mobile Devices
7.8. Others
8. Global Blockchain IoT Market by Region 2019-2025
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.1.2. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.1.4. North America Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.2.2. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.2.4. Europe Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Blockchain IoT Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Offering
8.4.2. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by End User
8.4.4. RoW Blockchain IoT Market by Sub-region
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Blockchain IoT Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
10. Appendix
10.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire
