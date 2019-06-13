Insights Into the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type, Treatment Type, Mode of Administration, Molecule Type, Gender, and Region (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type (CLL, ALL, CML, AML), Treatment Type (Chemotherapy & Targeted Drugs), Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Gender, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leukemia therapeutics market is expected to USD 17,072.7 million by 2024 from USD 12,287 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market for leukemia therapeutics is mainly driven by the high prevalence of the disease. Asia and Europe have shown high prevalence rates, followed by North America - as a result, these are the key regional markets for leukemia therapeutics. This is mainly due to their growing geriatric populations. Other factors driving market growth include the introduction of innovative therapies for leukemia. However, complexities in manufacturing serve as a key restraint to market growth.

Companies in this market are required to comply with stringent regulations during product manufacturing and testing, which considerably slows the introduction of new products in the market. In this report, the leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into leukemia type, molecule type, treatment type, gender, mode of administration, and region.



The leukemia therapeutics market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in cell-based research activities in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of leukemia therapeutics and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment of stem cell banking and tissue engineering.

With the increase in research-driven activities in North America, the demand for regenerative medicine is expected to rise significantly. Some companies operating in the North American leukemia therapeutics market are Novartis (Switzerland), Celgene (US), and Pfizer (US).

Recent Developments

In January 2019 , the EU approved BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) in patients with Philadelphia chromosome negative minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. BLINCYTO is the first and only therapy for a minimal residual disease that has been approved by the EU.

, the EU approved BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) in patients with chromosome negative minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. BLINCYTO is the first and only therapy for a minimal residual disease that has been approved by the EU. In September 2018 , blinatumomab received approval in Japan for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

, blinatumomab received approval in for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In July 2017 , Celgene Corporation entered into a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize BeiGene's investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317, for patients with solid tumor cancers. In addition to it, BeiGene acquired Celgene's commercial operations in China and gained an exclusive license to commercialize Celgene China's cancer portfolio, inclusive of Vidaza.

Key Questions Addressed

What are the growth opportunities in the leukemia therapeutics market across major regions in the future?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of leukemia therapeutics market drugs and immunotherapies. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various leukemia drugs types and treatment type and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the leukemia therapeutics market.

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Novartis AG

13.2 AbbVie

13.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.5 Sanofi

13.6 Pfizer

13.7 Amgen

13.8 Gilead Sciences

13.9 Takeda

13.10 Celgene



