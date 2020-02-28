Insights into the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market to 2029 - Competitive Strength of the Key Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market: Focus on Type (HFCs, Natural Refrigerants, and HFOs) and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global next-generation refrigerant market is expected to reach $33.64 billion by 2029, at a significant CAGR of 3.22% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The significant demand for next-generation refrigerants is primarily generated from industries that require efficient and environment-friendly coolants for the smooth functioning of their products. Their low or zero GWP factor is a key factor in increasing their demand in the global market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the global next-generation refrigerant market size in terms of value and volume from 2018-2029 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2019 to 2029?

What are the different types of next-generation refrigerants and their growth patterns in terms of value and volume in different regions and countries from 2019 to 2029?

How is the traditional refrigerants industry being cannibalized by next-generation refrigerants in the market between 2019 and 2029?

What are the major end-use industries for next-generation refrigerant globally in terms of volume consumption and revenue generation between 2019 and 2029?

What is the consumption pattern of the next-generation refrigerant across different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the next-generation refrigerant market?

What are the revenue generation and volume consumption of the next-generation refrigerant for various applications across different countries between 2019 and 2029?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the next-generation refrigerant market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Scope of the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market



The global next-generation refrigerant market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of refrigerants, their applications, regulatory scenarios, and its value and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the next-generation refrigerant industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, technological developments, and regulatory norms, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), regulatory norms, and the competitive landscape (CL) along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global next-generation refrigerant report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, application, sub-applications, and region.



Market Segmentation



The global next-generation refrigerant market, based on refrigerant type, is segmented into hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), natural refrigerants, and hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). The HFCs segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global next-generation refrigerant market.



The global next-generation refrigerant market, by application, is segmented into refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pumps. The air conditioning segment dominated the global next-generation refrigerant market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on the region, the global next-generation refrigerant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The regions are further sub-segmented into countries. Data for each of these countries is provided by type and application.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Alarming Issue of Global Warming and the Spurt in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Refrigerants

1.1.2 Growing End-Use Sector Driving the Growth of the Refrigerant Market

1.1.3 Adherence to Stringent Regulations to Maintain Energy Efficiency Standards

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Highly Flammable and Toxic Nature of Refrigerants Hindering the Acceptance Rate of Next-Generation Refrigerants in the Market

1.2.2 Implication of New Amendments in Environmental Regulations and Norms Creates Confusion in their Application

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Number of Consumer Goods Brands Opting for Hydrocarbons (HCs) and Natural Refrigerants



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansions

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Product Launches

2.1.5 Others (Investment and Awards)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3 Illegal Refrigerant Trading in the Ecosystem

3.4 International Agreements

3.4.1 The Montreal Protocol

3.4.2 Kigali Amendment

3.4.3 Kyoto Protocol

3.5 Policy Trends in Europe

3.5.1 F-Gas Regulation



4 Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market (by Type), $Million and Kilotons, 2019-2029

4.1 Overview

4.2 Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

4.3 Natural Refrigerants

4.3.1 Ammonia (R-717)

4.3.2 Carbon Dioxide (R-744)

4.3.3 Hydrocarbons (HCs)

4.3.3.1 Isobutane (R-600a)

4.3.3.2 Ethane (R-170)

4.3.3.3 Propane (R-290)

4.3.3.4 Propylene (R-1270)

4.3.3.5 Ethylene (R-1150)

4.4 Hydrofluroolefin (HFOs)

4.4.1 2,3,3,3-Tetrafluoropropene (R-1234yf)

4.4.2 1,3,3,3-Tetrafluoropropene (R-1234ze)



5 Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market (by Application), $Billion and Kilotons, 2019-2029

5.1 Overview

5.2 Refrigeration

5.2.1 Domestic

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Transport

5.3 Air Conditioning

5.3.1 Mobile Air Conditioning (MAC)

5.3.2 Residential

5.3.3 Commercial

5.3.4 Industrial

5.4 Heat Pumps



6 Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market (by Region), $Billion and Kilotons, 2019-2029

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

6.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6.6 South America



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 Harp International Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of Harp International Ltd. in the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market

7.2.3 Strengths of the Company in the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market

7.2.4 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Next-Generation Refrigerant Market

7.3 AGC Inc.

7.4 Arkema SA

7.5 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

7.6 SRF Limited

7.7 The Chemours Company

7.8 The Linde Group

7.9 Honeywell International Inc.

7.10 Tazzetti S.p.A.

Supplier and Customer Profiles

7.11 Global Refrigerants

7.12 Aspen Refrigerants, Inc.

7.13 Carrier Corporation

7.14 Trane Inc.

7.15 Panasonic Corporation

7.16 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



8 List of Other Players in the Market (Manufacturers and Suppliers)



9 Report Scope and Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e6wf8q

