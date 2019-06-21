Insights Into the Global Seafood Market 2015-2022 - Vendors Rely on M&A to Widen Footprint
Jun 21, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Seafood, 2019: Analysis & Outlook Through 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Fresh/Live/Chilled, Frozen, Preserved/Prepared, and Cured.
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amalgam Enterprises (India)
- Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
- Cooke Aquaculture, Inc. (Canada)
- Dongwon Group (South Korea)
- Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)
- Faroe Seafood (Faroe Islands)
- Handy Seafood, Inc. (USA)
- Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd (South Korea)
- High Liner Foods Incorporated (Canada)
- Lyons Seafoods Limited (UK)
- Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)
- Princes Ltd. (UK)
- Sajo Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group (China)
- Stolt Sea Farm (Spain)
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
- Tassal Group Limited (Australia)
- Thai Union Group PCL (Thailand)
- Tri Marine International, Inc. (USA)
- Trident Seafoods Corporation (USA)
- Young's Seafood Limited (UK)
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Seafood: An Edible Marine and Aquatic Commodity for Meeting Food Security and Nutrition Needs
Seafood: Impacted by the Vagaries of Global Politics, Economics, and Weather
Key Market Traits in a Nutshell
Longstanding Growth Variables
Aquaculture as a Viable Mode of Seafood Production Set to Replace Capture Production in the Long Run
Concerns over Depleting Fish Stocks Curtail Capture Production Volumes
Aquaculture Market Continues to Soar Driven by Massive Production and Consumption in Developing Countries
Seafood: Consumption Determined by Availability Rather than Affordability
A Snapshot of Widely Consumed Fish Species
Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Force in the Global Seafood Sector
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Preference for Healthy, Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Diets Drive Healthy Demand for Seafood
Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500- 1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams
The Vital Need to Meet Food Security Concerns of the Expanding Global Population Opens Up Growth Avenues
Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
Advancements in Freezing Methods and Technologies Boosts Growth Prospects for Frozen Seafood
Retail Sector Growth Contributes to Sales Volume Expansion
Convenience Products Enter Retail Market
Products in Innovative Packaging Grab Consumer Attention
Eco-Labeled Products in Demand
Innovative Traceability Tools Improve Image of Seafood in Retail Channels
Online and E-Commerce Platforms: The New Retailing Medium
Steady Demand for Safe and Convenient Seafood Sustains Market Growth for Prepared/Preserved Seafood
Canned Seafood Witnesses Volume Expansion
Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors
Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
Fishmeal & Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
Scientific & Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
New Generation Processing Machines
Innovative Technologies to Aid Sustainable Seafood Ecosystem
Rising Awareness of Sustainable Procedures Drives Popularity of Small Scale Aquaculture
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects
Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing
Mislabeled Seafood
Inadequate Fishing Policies
Poor Storage Facilities
Health Related Issues
Mercury Content in Seafood
Concerns over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
Harmful Impact of Farm Raised Salmon
Excessive Use of Antibiotics
4. MAJOR FISH & SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE
Tuna
Salmon
Crabs
Shrimp
Lobster
Bivalves
Scallops
Clams
Seabream & Seabass
Tilapia
Cod
Pollock
Catfish
Flounder
Swordfish
Rainbow Trout
Squid
Blue and Striped Marlin
Bluefish
Artic Char
Orange Roughy
Mahi Mahi
Hoki
5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW
Fisheries: Among the Most Traded Food Commodities
Regional Demand & Supply Imbalances Drives Growth in Seafood Trade
Demand for Diverse Products Boosts Trade Volumes
Key Seafood Exporting and Importing Countries by Select Seafood Category
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Seafood: A Prelude
Types of Seafood
Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood
Frozen Seafood
Preserved/Prepared Seafood
Cured Seafood
Packaging & Labeling
Fresh Seafoods
Frozen Seafoods
Storing and Thawing
IQF Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Forms of Packaging Frozen Fish
Other Seafood Categories
Canned Seafoods
Coated Products
Uncoated Products
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Seafood Market
Vendors Rely on M&A to Widen Footprint
Select M&A Deals in the World Seafood Sector (2016-2018)
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Launches
Nueva Pescanova Launches Pescanova Sea Slices
McDonald's Rolls Out Fish & Fries Extra Value Meal
Captain D's Unveils Grilled Crab Cakes Meal
Panda Express Introduces New Wok-Seared Steak and Shrimp
Woolworths Rolls Out South Africa's First Retail MSC-Certified Canned Tuna
Waitrose Introduces New Range of MSC-Certified John West Canned Tuna
Long John Silver's Introduces Sweet n' Tangy Panko Butterfly Shrimp
Birds Eye Introduces Gluten-Free Fish Fillets
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conagra Brands to Acquire Pinnacle Foods
Marine Harvest Receives Canadian Regulatory Approval for Northern Harvest Acquisition
Nomad Foods to Acquire Aunt Bessie's
Thai Union Group to Acquire Minority Stake in Thammachart Seafood Retail
Charoen Pokphand Foods Acquires Stake in Camanor Produtos Marinhos
Empresas AquaChile to Acquire Salmones Magallanes and Pesquera Eden
Benchmark Genetics to Invest in Chilean Breeding and Genetics Joint Venture
Agrosuper to Buy Friosur
Iceland Seafood International Snaps Up Oceanpath
Creation Gardens Snaps Up Bluefin Seafood
Fishpeople Seafood and Ilwaco Landing Fishermen Merge
Sealaska Acquires Majority Stake in Seattle's Odyssey Enterprises
High Liner Foods Acquires Rubicon Resources
Riverside Lobster International and Cheticamp Fisheries International Merge
Grieg Seafood, Bremnes Seashore and Vest Havbruk to Develop Tytlandsvik Aqua
OceanMind Collaborates with Royal Thai Government and Seafood Task Force
K-Fish of South Korea Commences Operations
PauaCo to Merge with Ralph's Tasmania Seafood
Alibaba Group Teams Up with Chicken of the Sea
Thai Union Europe Inks MoU with WWF to Launch a FIP in Brazil
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Seafood Market By Segment
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: A Prominent Market for Seafood
Expanding Aquaculture Market Augment Seafood Consumption Volumes
Aquaculture Producing Regions in the US by Species Produced
Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest
Focus on Aquaculture to Meet Seafood Demand Presents an Optimistic Future
Environmental Ramification of Growing Seafood Demand
Sales of Innovative Seafood Products Gain Momentum
Growing Popularity of Organic Seafood Bodes Well for the Market
Packaging and Flavors Dictate Market Preferences
Lobster Consumption Patterns Witness Drastic Change
Canned Tuna Sales Display Positive Growth
Governmental Initiatives Promote Mussels Production
Salmon: A Rapidly Growing Seafood Segment
Regulatory Environment
The HACCP System for Food Safety
FDA's Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Program
Distribution Landscape
Private Labels Lead Retail Sales of Refrigerated Seafood
Seafood Trade Scenario in the US
The American Love for Seafood Boosts International Trade
Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production
South-East Asia: A Major Seafood Supplier to the US
The US: Biggest Importer of Seafood from India
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Vast Access to Cold-Water Fish Drives the Canadian Seafood Sector
Increasing Price Resistance by Consumers
Employment Crisis in Canadian Seafood Industry
Distribution Landscape
B. Market Analytics
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Despite Declining Consumption Volume, Per Capita Fish Consumption is the Highest in Japan
Natural Calamities Lead to Reduced Output
Japan to Increase Seafood Self-Sufficiency
Expanding Market for Tuna Loins and Fillets
Japanese Salmon Market
Safe and Quality Fishery Products: The Most Sought After
Packaging of Fishery Products
Trade Scenario
Duty on Imports
B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature Yet Growing Market
Western Europe Dominates Production and Consumption Scenario
Aquaculture to Balance Dwindling Capture Production in Europe
Sustainable Fishing: An Emerging Trend
Frozen Food Segment Witnesses Growth
Common Fisheries Policy in the European Union
Market Review by Select Species
Tuna
Herring
Salmon
Surimi
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Seafood Production Mainly Focused on Tuna, Oysters, Mussels
France: A Major Seafood Importer in Europe
B. Market Analytics
9.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Germany: Largest Seafood Consumer in Europe
Established Warehouse, Processing & Distribution Infrastructure
B. Market Analytics
9.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Market Overview
Market Snapshots
Market Share Findings
B. Market Analytics
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Innovative, Convenient, and Readymade Seafood Products Drive Market Demand
Salmon Market
Canned Tuna Market
Seafood to Go Eco-friendly
Marine Fishing Industry: An Overview
Seafood Imports
B. Market Analytics
9.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Large Fleet Size of Fisheries and Aquaculture Drives Consumption in Spain
Consumption Scenario
Most Consumed Fishes
Consumption Pattern by Age Group
Consumption Pattern by Family Size
Spanish Tuna Market
B. Market Analytics
9.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Russia: A Growing Market for Seafood in the Region
Trade Scenario
B. Market Analytics
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Norway
A Global Exporter of Seafood
Export Supremacy
Increasing Competition from Asian Farmed Fish
Consumption
Belgium
Changing Scenario
Major Brands Marketed in Belgium
Denmark
Ireland
The Netherlands
Portugal
Sweden
Market Overview
Popular Seafood Types
Imports
Turkey
Czech Republic
Croatia
Poland
B. Market Analytics
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Seafood Market Worldwide
Capture Production Volumes on Decline
Aquaculture Sees Rapid Growth
India & China Offer Lucrative Market Expansion Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
China: The Leading Producer, Consumer, and Exporter of Seafood Worldwide
Aquaculture Continue to Soar
Steady Deceleration in Marine Capture Production
Despite Tough Competition from Frozen Seafood, Live Seafood Dominates Consumption
Rising Adoption of Western Lifestyles Drive Popularity of Frozen Seafood
China: A Major Contender in the Global Tuna Market
Tightening Regulatory Landscape
China Customs Anti-Smuggling Measures
Trade Scenario
Quality Standards Trouble Chinese Exporters
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Australia
Market Overview
Trade Scenario
Consumption Trends
Salmon Market Sees Growth
Australian Prawn Market
Challenges
Seafood Imports
Hong Kong
India
Market Overview
Problems Confronting Fish Farming/Processed Fish Products Industry
Freshwater Aquaculture
Brackish Water Aquaculture
Marine Capture
Expansion of Processed Seafood Segment
Market Structure
Use of Technology
Indonesia
Market Overview
Korea
Market Overview
Imports Remain Firm
Malaysia
Market Overview
Malaysian Processors Seek Alternatives
New Zealand
Market Overview
Innovations Drive the Market
Pakistan
Market Overview
Extinction Leads to Exports Shortage
Philippines
Market Overview
List of Seafood Processors in Philippines
Woes of the Tuna Industry
Competitive Scenario
Taiwan
Market Overview
Methods of Consumption
Salmon
Halibut
Catfish
Trout
Thailand
Market Overview
A Major Tuna Producer
Thai Shrimp Exports to Grow in Future
Free Trade Agreement with Japan to Bolster Seafood Exports
Vietnam
Vietnam Embarks on Expansion of Fisheries Sector
Trade Scenario - Exports Witness Strong Growth
B. Market Analytics
9.6 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
The Middle East: A Nascent and Growing Market
Limited Freshwater Resources and Land Scarcity Hampers Aquaculture in Africa
Focus on Select Regional Markets
The UAE
Israel
Iran
South Africa
B. Market Analytics
9.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
9.7.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Brazilian Fisheries & Seafood Sector:
An Overview
Outlook Remain Promising
B. Market Analytics
9.7.2 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Argentina
Market Overview
Chile
Market Overview
Domestic Consumption of Fish
Restructuring of the Chilean Salmon Industry
Mexico
Peru
B. Market Analytics
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (123)
- France (9)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Italy (11)
- Spain (18)
- Rest of Europe (65)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45)
- Latin America (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgl7ca
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article