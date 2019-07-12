Insights Into the World Biopreservation Market 2019-2024: Forecast by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopreservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report finds that the market has witnessed a healthy growth over the past few years, reaching a value of about US$ 2.8 Billion in 2018. Owing to these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.8 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global biopreservation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers & Segments



One of the major factors driving the demand for biopreservation is the development of regenerative medicine for treating and controlling various chronic diseases such as heart failure and diabetes, and degenerative conditions affecting the nerves, bones and joints.



Apart from this, the growing prevalence of biobanking all across the world is expected to provide a thrust to the market, as biopreservation is used for conserving various bodily fluids and tissues for research purposes.



The market growth will also be influenced by the increasing R&D and healthcare spending by various countries, particularly in the developing regions of the world.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, including biopreservation equipment and biopreservation media. Currently, biopreservation equipment represents the largest segment.



The market has further been segmented by application into biobanking, therapeutic applications and drug discovery.



Region-wise, the report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape of the market.



Some of the key players include BioLife Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, VWR International, Panasonic Corporation and BioCision.



