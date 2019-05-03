Insights Into the World Environmental Test Chambers Market (2019-2024): Shorter Product Life Cycle and Fast-Changing Testing Requirements Hinder Growth (2.18% CAGR)

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Test Chambers Market by Type (Temperature and Humidity Chambers, Customized Chambers, Thermal Shock Chambers), Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Telecommunications and Electronics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental test chambers market is estimated to grow from USD 842 million in 2019 to USD 938 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 2.18%.

The major drivers for this market include the increase in number of regulations in industries such as aerospace and defense, and automotive; rising requirement of monitoring the effects of various stress factors; and supportive government initiatives. However, shorter product lifecycle and fast-changing testing requirements are the major restraints for the growth of the environmental test chambers market.

Market for customized chambers to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Customized chambers are expected to register the highest CAGR in the environmental test chambers market during the forecast period. Customized or specialty chambers are environmental test chambers that can be customized as per different test requirements with regard to specific product or component of any application or industry. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand from the end-user industries such as automotive, and aerospace and defense for the customized chambers.

Aerospace and defense industry to hold largest share of environmental test chambers market by 2024

The aerospace and defense industry is expected to hold the largest share of the environmental test chambers market by 2024. The main test objects in aerospace and defense are complex components, composite enclosures, control rod ends, skin and edge assemblies, components of helicopters, aircraft engines, turbine blades, RF materials, straps, and eject handles.

The environmental test chambers employed in the aerospace and defense applications provide precise conditions that simulate airborne operations; these chambers include altitude chambers, humidity chambers, low-temperature chambers, walk-in chambers, combined environment/AGREE chambers, HALT and HASS chambers, thermal shock chambers, and industrial freezers.

APAC to record highest CAGR in environmental test chambers market during forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the environmental test chambers market during the forecast period. Increased research and development in the field of autonomous and connected cars (new and improved technologies), and growing focus of industries on product quality and efficiency are the 2 crucial factors driving the environmental test chambers market in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Environmental Test Chambers Market

4.2 Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Type

4.3 Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Industry

4.4 Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Number of Regulations in Industries Such as Aerospace and Defense, and Automotive

5.2.1.2 Increasing Requirement of Monitoring Effects of Various Stress Factors

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shorter Product Life Cycle and Fast-Changing Testing Requirements

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Innovations in Connectivity and Smart Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Development Cost Associated With Environmental Test Chambers



6 Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Temperature and Humidity Chambers

6.2.1 Demand for Temperature and Humidity Chambers is Increasing Due to Growing Production Within High-End Industries

6.3 Customized Chambers

6.3.1 Growing Number of Electronic Components in High-End Industries Likely to Drive Demand for Customized Chambers

6.4 Thermal Shock Chambers

6.4.1 Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Telecommunications and Electronics Sectors are Among Major Industries Utilizing Thermal Shock Chambers

6.5 Other Chambers

6.5.1 Agree Chambers Offer Rapid Temperature Change Rates, Thereby Reducing Product Development Time and Improving Product Reliability



7 Environmental Test Chambers Market, By Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace and Defense

7.2.1 Environmental Test Chambers Employed in Aerospace and Defense Applications Provide Precise Simulation of Airborne Operations

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Vehicles Need to Be Tested for Higher System Environmental Temperatures Due to Challenges With Thermal Characteristics, Product Quality, and Reliability

7.4 Telecommunications and Electronics

7.4.1 Test Chambers for Telecommunications Industry are Designed to Ensure Compliance of Products With Variety of Test Specifications

7.5 Medical and Pharmaceuticals

7.5.1 Stability Testing Plays Significant Role in Advancement of Pharmaceuticals Through Drug Development Pipeline

7.6 Other Industries

7.6.1 Other Industries in APAC to Witness Maximum Demand for Environmental Test Chambers



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Holds Largest Share of Environmental Test Chambers Market in North America

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Sound Automotive and Telecom Sector Supporting Growth of Canadian Market

8.2.3 Mexico

8.2.3.1 Mexico is Among Top Ten Automobile Producing Countries Worldwide

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany is Known for Smart Cities Such as Berlin, Munich, and Manheim With Well-Developed Mobility and Communication Network

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 UK is Home to Major Conference Centers and Venues That Function as Invaluable Hub for Businesses of All Kinds

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 Significant Focus of French Aerospace and Defense Industry on Research and Development

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Automotive Industry to Witness Maximum CAGR in Italian Environmental Test Chambers Market

8.3.5 Russia

8.3.5.1 Russia Country Ranks 11th Among the World's Largest Economies By Nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.6.1 Spain Shows Consolidated Performance in Digital Transformation

8.3.7 Turkey

8.3.7.1 Construction Sector is Key Contributor to Economic Growth of Turkey

8.3.8 Netherlands

8.3.8.1 The Netherlands Hosts Favorable Conditions for Business and Investments

8.3.9 Rest of Europe

8.3.9.1 Countries Such as Belgium, Poland, and Sweden to Be Major Contributors to Market in Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 China has High Demand for Testing Products Efficiently as It is Prominent Exporter of Most of Its Industrial Offerings

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Japan Ranks Among Top 10 Vehicle Producing Countries in World

8.4.3 India

8.4.3.1 Increasing R&D Investments in Technology-Oriented Products Likely to Provide Growth Opportunities for Environmental Test Chambers Market in India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.4.1 Electronics and Automotive Industries are Main Contributors to South Korean Economy

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.5.1 Increasing Focus on Aerospace and Defense Likely to Drive Environmental Test Chambers Market in Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.6.1 Expanding Market Opportunities Across Major Industries Likely to Drive Environmental Test Chambers Market in Indonesia

8.4.7 Singapore

8.4.7.1 Supportive Government Initiatives to Drive Environmental Test Chambers Market in Singapore

8.4.8 Thailand

8.4.8.1 Thailand is Among Major Exporting Countries in World

8.4.9 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

8.4.9.1 Vietnam, Taiwan, and Hong Kong to Play Major Role in Market in Rest of APAC

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.5.1 South America

8.5.1.1 Brazil and Argentina are Major Contributors to Growth of Environmental Test Chambers Market in South America

8.5.2 Central America

8.5.2.1 Costa Rica and Panama are Among Major Countries Contributing to Growth of Environmental Test Chambers Market in Central America

8.5.3 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.3.1 UAE and Saudi Arabia are Among Major Countries Contributing to Market Growth in the Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Players in Environmental Test Chambers Market

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.5 Business Strategy Excellence

9.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.6.1 Product Launches

9.6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.6.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.6.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 ESPEC

10.2.2 Thermotron Industries

10.2.3 Binder GmbH

10.2.4 Weiss Technik UK

10.2.5 Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products Inc.

10.2.6 Angelantoni Test Technologies S.R.L.

10.2.7 Memmert GmbH + Co. KG

10.2.8 Climats

10.2.9 Russells Technical Products

10.2.10 Thermal Product Solutions

10.2.11 Climatic Testing Systems Inc.

10.2.12 Hastest Solutions Inc.

10.2.13 Hanse Environmental Inc.

10.2.14 CM Envirosystems Pvt. Ltd.

10.2.15 Envsin Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.3 Other Companies

10.3.1 Scientific Climate Systems

10.3.2 Presto Group

10.3.3 Bahnson Environmental Specialties LLC

10.3.4 Eckel Noise Control Technologies

10.3.5 Konrad Technologies GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7chg6i

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

