Insights Into the World Market for Fertility Services (2019-2024): Expanding Career-oriented Population Base has Led to the Increasing Prevalence of Delayed Pregnancies

The global fertility services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

The expanding career-oriented population base has led to the increasing prevalence of delayed pregnancies, which is contributing significantly to the market growth.

Owing to concerns such as expensive childcare services, academic or career ambitions, and a lack of financial stability, people often opt to have children late in life when they are more mature and financially established. However, excessive workload and the accompanying stress along with sedentary lifestyle habits including smoking and consumption of drugs lead to infertility issues among many of them.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of various medical ailments such as endometrial tuberculosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that can cause infertility, is also projected to catalyze the growth of the market. Additionally, growing awareness among individuals and increasing accessibility to improved healthcare facilities have further increased the adoption of these services in both developed and emerging economies.

Other factors such as increasing advertising and promotion of fertility services on televisions and online portals along with the rising disposable incomes and flexible coverage offered by health insurance companies are also augmenting the market growth.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Instituto Bernabe, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF Group, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Care Fertility Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, The Cooper Companies, Virtus Health, Vitrolife, The Johns Hopkins Helath System, Medicover Group, Ovascience, Progyny, Xytex Cryo International, etc

How has the global fertility services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global fertility services industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cause of infertility?

What is the breakup of the market based on the procedure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fertility services industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fertility services industry?

What is the structure of the global fertility services industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global fertility services industry?

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Fertility Services Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Cause of Infertility

5.4 Market Breakup by Procedure

5.5 Market Breakup by Service

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cause of Infertility

6.1 Male Infertility

6.2 Female Infertility



7 Market Breakup by Procedure

7.1 In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)

7.2 Surrogacy

7.3 In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)

7.4 Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Fresh Non-Donor

8.2 Frozen Non-Donor

8.3 Egg and Embryo Banking

8.4 Fresh Donor

8.5 Frozen Donor



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Fertility Clinics

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Surgical Centres

9.4 Clinical Research Institutes

9.5 Cryobanks



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Instituto Bernabeu

15.3.2 INVO Bioscience

15.3.3 Monash IVF Group

15.3.4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

15.3.5 Care Fertility Group

15.3.6 Carolinas Fertility Institute

15.3.7 Genea Limited

15.3.8 The Cooper Companies

15.3.9 Virtus Health

15.3.10 Vitrolife

15.3.11 The Johns Hopkins Helath System

15.3.12 Medicover Group

15.3.13 Ovascience

15.3.14 Progyny

15.3.15 Xytex Cryo International



