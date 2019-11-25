Insights Into the World Market for Fertility Services (2019-2024): Expanding Career-oriented Population Base has Led to the Increasing Prevalence of Delayed Pregnancies
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fertility services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
The expanding career-oriented population base has led to the increasing prevalence of delayed pregnancies, which is contributing significantly to the market growth.
Owing to concerns such as expensive childcare services, academic or career ambitions, and a lack of financial stability, people often opt to have children late in life when they are more mature and financially established. However, excessive workload and the accompanying stress along with sedentary lifestyle habits including smoking and consumption of drugs lead to infertility issues among many of them.
Moreover, the rising prevalence of various medical ailments such as endometrial tuberculosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) that can cause infertility, is also projected to catalyze the growth of the market. Additionally, growing awareness among individuals and increasing accessibility to improved healthcare facilities have further increased the adoption of these services in both developed and emerging economies.
Other factors such as increasing advertising and promotion of fertility services on televisions and online portals along with the rising disposable incomes and flexible coverage offered by health insurance companies are also augmenting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Instituto Bernabe, INVO Bioscience, Monash IVF Group, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Care Fertility Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, The Cooper Companies, Virtus Health, Vitrolife, The Johns Hopkins Helath System, Medicover Group, Ovascience, Progyny, Xytex Cryo International, etc
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global fertility services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global fertility services industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the cause of infertility?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the procedure?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fertility services industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fertility services industry?
- What is the structure of the global fertility services industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global fertility services industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fertility Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Cause of Infertility
5.4 Market Breakup by Procedure
5.5 Market Breakup by Service
5.6 Market Breakup by End-user
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Cause of Infertility
6.1 Male Infertility
6.2 Female Infertility
7 Market Breakup by Procedure
7.1 In Vitro Fertilization with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF with ICSI)
7.2 Surrogacy
7.3 In Vitro Fertilization Without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (IVF without ICSI)
7.4 Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Service
8.1 Fresh Non-Donor
8.2 Frozen Non-Donor
8.3 Egg and Embryo Banking
8.4 Fresh Donor
8.5 Frozen Donor
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Fertility Clinics
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Surgical Centres
9.4 Clinical Research Institutes
9.5 Cryobanks
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Instituto Bernabeu
15.3.2 INVO Bioscience
15.3.3 Monash IVF Group
15.3.4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
15.3.5 Care Fertility Group
15.3.6 Carolinas Fertility Institute
15.3.7 Genea Limited
15.3.8 The Cooper Companies
15.3.9 Virtus Health
15.3.10 Vitrolife
15.3.11 The Johns Hopkins Helath System
15.3.12 Medicover Group
15.3.13 Ovascience
15.3.14 Progyny
15.3.15 Xytex Cryo International
