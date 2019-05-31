Insights Into the World Nanocomposites Market 2019: Featuring 3M, Arkema, BASF, DSM, DowDuPont, and more

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocomposites: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocomposites in Million Pounds.



The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:



Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Aviation

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players, such as:



3M ( USA )

( ) Arkema Group ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cabot Corporation ( USA )

) DSM ( USA )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) Elementis Specialties Inc. ( USA )

) eSpin Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Foster Corporation ( USA )

) Hybrid Plastics Inc. ( USA )

) Inframat Corporation ( USA )

) InMat Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocor Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocyl S.A. ( Belgium )

) Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Powdermet Inc. ( USA )

) RTP Company ( USA )

) Showa Denko K.K. ( Japan )

) TNO ( The Netherlands )

) Unitika Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zyvex Technologies ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites

Nanocomposites: Market Overview

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites

Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites

Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications

Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry

Nanoclays

A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants

Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage

Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications

Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry

Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market

Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review



2. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Technology Innovations

Key to Future Growth

Polymer Nanocomposites: High Growth Potential

Cellulose Nanocomposites

An Emerging Technology

Research Institutions to Exploit New Applications and Techniques

Advancements in Expansion of Polymer Nanocomposite Applications

Anticorrosion Applications of Polymer Nanocomposites

Polymer Nanocomposites with Self-healing Characteristic

Nanocomposites for Additive Manufacturing

Commercialization: Future Growth Engine for Nanocomposites

Focus on Select Research Innovations and Advancements in the field of Nanocomposites

Nanoscience Holds Tremendous Potential to Offer Novel Nanocomposites

GaP Nanocomposites Exhibit Excellent Electrical and Optical Properties

R&D Efforts and Work on Nanocomposite Materials

Researchers Explore Mixed Oxides to Create Unique Nanocomposites

Starch Provides New Opportunities to Develop New Nanocomposites

OCSiAl's Large-Scale Synthesizing Process for Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes

UNSW Researchers Develop New Nanocomposites- Based Sensor Technology

New Framework to Exploit Compelling Properties of Cellulose Nanocrystals

Novel Approach to Enable Quality-Control for Nanocomposites

Researchers Discover New Properties of Nanocomposite Oxide Ceramics

Antibacterial Nanocomposite to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases

Thermally-Conducting Polymer Nanocomposites Offer New Opportunities for Device Makers

Polymer Nanocomposites Represent Promising Candidates for Construction

Scientists Develop New Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications

Researchers Explore Nanocomposites to Support Bone Tissue Regeneration

Researchers Develop Nanocomposites with High Tensile Strength and Hardness

Zyvex Technologies Develops Arovex HT, a Second-Generation Nanocomposites Range

Foster Launches Nano-reinforced Compounds, LoPro Plus, for Catheters

New CNT-Cu Nanocomposite to Offer Superior Current Density

WMG to Establish IINM to Support Production of Nanocomposites

Foster Develops Nanoparticle-Reinforced Range of Polymer Products for the Medical Sector



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology

A Conceptual Definition

What is Nanotechnology?

Background

Leaving Conventional Size Behind

Composites

Nanocomposites

History

Definition & Overview

Operation & Functionality

Challenges

Exfoliation and Orientation

Compatibility and Reaggregation

Production of Nanocomposites

Synthesis of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Composites

Thermoplastic Based Nanocomposites

Nylon 6 Nanocomposites

Clay Based Nanocomposites

Thermoset-based Nanocomposites

Challenges Confronting Nanocomposite Materials Production

Forms of Nanocomposites

Polymer Nanocomposites

Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanocomposites

Intercalated Nanocomposites

Exfoliated Nanocomposites

Nano-Bio Composites

Phenolic Nanocomposites

Polyolefin Nanocomposites

Polyvinyl Chloride Nanocomposites

Polyurethane Nanocomposites

Unsaturated Polyester Nanocomposites

Nylon Nanocomposites

Nanoparticle Nanocomposites

Nanofillers

Carbon Nanotubes

Mechanical Properties

Conductive Properties

Chemical-Biochemical Properties

Potential (and Real) Application

Polymers

Energy

Nanoelectronics

Medical Applications

Other Applications

Nanoclays

Nanotalcs

Graphite Platelets

Carbon Nanofibers

Synthetic Clays

Natural Fibers (Hemp or Flax)

Nanocomposite Materials

Application Areas

Nanocomposites in Electronics Manufacture

Use of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry

Nanoclays for Reducing Solvent Transmission

Nanoclays for Haze Reduction & Transparency Improvement of Films

Polyamide-based Nanocomposites with Reduced Water Absorption Capability for Environmental Protection

Nanoclay Particles for Achieving Reduction in Flammability

Nanocomposites in Body Armors

Nanocomposites in MRIs

Nanocomposites for Making Wind Turbines Efficient

Nanocomposites for Clean Water

Nanocomposite Hydrogels (NC Gels)

Important Properties of Nanocomposite Hydrogels

Nanocomposite Hydrogels

The Different Types

NC Gels made from Carbon Based Nanomaterials

NC Gels from Polymeric-Nanoparticles

NC Gels Made from Inorganic-Nanoparticles

NC Gels made from Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

NC Gels

Applications

Environmental Concerns/Health Hazards



4. END-USE SEGMENTS - AN OVERVIEW

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Others



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Nanophase Technologies Inks Pacts with Eminess Technologies

BioSolar Signs Joint Development Agreement with Top Battery

NYACOL Nano Technologies Introduces NexSil DP7500 Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Series



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 57)

The United States (37)

(37) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (12)

(12) France (2)

(2)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47bsea

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

