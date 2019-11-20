Insights Into the World Shunt Reactor Market, 2019-2024 | by Type, End-user, Application & Region
Nov 20, 2019, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shunt Reactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global shunt reactor market was worth US$ 2.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.
The growing energy demand is one of the key factors driving the market growth. There is an increasing need for efficient power systems to ensure uninterrupted supply of power. The demand for shunt reactor is also driven by the need for reduced losses in power transmissions, modern transmission and distribution (T&D) networks and their extensive utilization in different renewable energy systems.
Additionally, growing investments in smart grid technologies are further contributing to the growth of the market. The application of shunt reactor is also associated with reduced carbon footprint and voltage jumps, thus contributing to their demand. Factors such as favorable government policies promoting the development of high voltage transmission systems and increasing focus on research and development (R&D) activities are further catalyzing the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Nissin Electric, Zaporozhtransformator, Crompton Greaves, Alstom SA, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, Hilkar, Fuji Electric, TBEA, Trench Group, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global stunt reactor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global stunt reactor industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global stunt reactor industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global stunt reactor industry?
- What is the structure of the global stunt reactor industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global stunt reactor industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Stunt Reactor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by End-user
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Oil-Immersed
6.2 Air-Core
7 Market Breakup by End-user
7.1 Electric Utilities
7.2 Industrial Verticals
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Variable Reactor
8.2 Fixed Reactor
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB
14.3.2 General Electric
14.3.3 Siemens
14.3.4 Nissin Electric
14.3.5 Zaporozhtransformator
14.3.6 Crompton Greaves
14.3.7 Alstom S.A.
14.3.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries
14.3.9 Mitsubishi Electric
14.3.10 Hitachi
14.3.11 Toshiba
14.3.12 Hilkar
14.3.13 Fuji Electric
14.3.14 TBEA
14.3.15 Trench Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xnxpd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article