Insights on the Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Global Market to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

The Global Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer market accounted for $5.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The high requirement to decrease downtime and enhance system efficiency and rising demand for compressed air solutions from food & beverages end-user are driving market growth. However, the high cost of maintenance is hampering market growth.



Compressed air dryers are particular types of filter systems that are specifically intended to remove the water that is inherent in compressed air. The process of compressing air raises its temperature and concentrates environmental contaminants, mainly water vapour.



Based on the end-user, the food & beverages segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these applications require pure air to inhibit the growth of fungus and microorganisms caused by the presence of moisture in the stored food. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization which is are driving the growth of manufacturing industries in countries including China and India.



Some of the key players profiled in the Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market include Zeks Compressed Air Solutions, Van Air Systems, Sullivan-Palatek, BOGE Kompressoren, SPX Flow, Parker-Hannifin, Mikropor, Ing Enea Mattei SPA, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Sullair, Donaldson Company, Mann+Hummel, Beko Technologies, and Atlas Copco.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Air Compressor Filter And Compressed Air Dryer Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air Compressor Filters

5.2.1 Particulate Filters

5.2.2 Compressed Intake Filters

5.2.3 Coalescing Filters

5.2.4 Activated Carbon Filters

5.3 Compressed Air Dryers

5.3.1 Deliquescent Dryers

5.3.2 Desiccant/Adsorption Dryers

5.3.3 Membrane Dryers

5.3.4 Refrigeration Dryers



6 Global Air Compressor Filter And Compressed Air Dryer Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Particulate Removal

6.3 Oil Removal

6.4 Mist Removal

6.5 Condensed Water Removal



7 Global Air Compressor Filter And Compressed Air Dryer Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Generation

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Metal & Machinery

7.6 Food & Beverages

7.7 Electronics

7.8 Chemicals

7.9 Automotive

7.10 Other End Users

7.10.1 Wood

7.10.2 Plastics

7.10.3 Paper & Pulp



8 Global Air Compressor Filter And Compressed Air Dryer Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Zeks Compressed Air Solutions

10.2 Van Air Systems

10.3 Sullivan-Palatek

10.4 BOGE Kompressoren

10.5 SPX Flow

10.6 Parker-Hannifin

10.7 Mikropor

10.8 Ing.Enea Mattei SPA

10.9 Kaeser Kompressoren

10.10 Ingersoll-Rand

10.11 Sullair

10.12 Donaldson Company

10.13 Mann+Hummel

10.14 Beko Technologies

10.15 Atlas Copco



