Insights on the Antacids Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Awareness About GERD Presents Opportunities
Jun 25, 2021, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antacids Market (2021-2026), by Drug Class, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antacids are usually over the counter (OTC) medications used in neutralizing the stomach acid. The market has seen wide availability of antacids in variety of forms. Manufacturers in the antacids market are approaching different drug formulation techniques to support flavoured, chewable tablets to capture the market.
The Global Antacids Market is estimated to be USD 5.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.56 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.
Rising incidence of acidic refluxes like GERD, unhealthy lifestyle etc. have driven the growth of the market. However, the alternative market for antacids hinders the growth of this market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Gastro Esophageal Reflux Diseases (GERD)
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Prevalence Of Heartburn
- Unhealthy lifestyle
Restraints
- Growing number of alternatives in the market for antacids
Opportunities
- Increasing awareness about GERD
Trends
- Rise of E-commerce has augmented the demand for antacids
- Melt in mouth antacid
Segments Covered
The Global Antacid market is further segmented on the basis of drug class, formulation, distribution channel and geography.
Global Antacids Market, By Drug Class
- Introduction
- Proton Pump Inhibitor
- H2 Antagonist
- Acid Neutralizers
Global Antacids Market, By Formulation
- Introduction
- Tablet
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Antacids Market, By Distribution Channel
- Introduction
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Antacids Market, By Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott India Private Ltd, Bayer AG, Takeda pharmaceuticals, Sun pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
- Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
- Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
- Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
- Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x98dp5
