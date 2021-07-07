Insights on the Antimony Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimony Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimony market reached a value of US$ 1.92 Billion in 2020. Antimony refers to a lustrous grey chemical element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The metallic form is hard, brittle and bright silvery-bluish in color, whereas the non-metallic form is available in the form of greyish powder. It is extracted from ores, such as stibnite and valentinite, and is considered to be a stable element in dry air and static to alkalis and acids. Antimony is also a poor conductor of heat and electricity, owing to which it is commonly used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, including infrared detectors and diodes, batteries, low friction metals, flame-proofing materials, ceramic enamels and paints.



The global market for antimony is being primarily driven by the increasing demand for antimony trioxide (ATO) for manufacturing flame retardants and plastic additives. ATO is an inorganic element that is widely used with halogenated compounds to create a synergistic effect with flame retardant properties. Rising product adoption for the production of lead-acid batteries, solders, pipes, castings and bearings for transistors, which form a crucial part of various consumer electronics, such as computers, calculators, portable stereos and gaming devices, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging that is manufactured using antimony as a key ingredient, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global antimony market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, BASF SE, Campine, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Tri-Star Resources, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global antimony market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimony market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global antimony market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Antimony Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Antimony Trioxide

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Antimony Pentoxide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Alloys

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Metal Ingots

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Flame Retardants

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lead-Acid Batteries

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plastic Additives

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Major Types

7.3.2.1 Stabilizers

7.3.2.2 Catalysts

7.3.3 Market Forecast

7.4 Glass and Ceramics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Chemical

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automotive

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 BASF SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Campine

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Huachang Antimony Industry

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Lambert Metals International

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Mandalay Resources Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Recylex

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Suzuhiro Chemical

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Tri-Star Resources

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 United States Antimony

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15 Village Main Reef Ltd

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.16 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.

14.3.16.1 Company Overview

14.3.16.2 Product Portfolio

